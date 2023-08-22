It is very likely iPhone 15 prices are increasing, so Android prices will, too

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR New data backs up earlier claims that iPhone 15 prices will increase this year.

We’re expecting $100 to $200 in increases, especially for the Pro/Ultra models.

Android OEMs will almost certainly respond to this with increases of their own.

We’re only a few weeks out from the expected launch of the iPhone 15 series. This launch will be notable for a few reasons: iPhones will switch to USB-C (finally!), all devices in the line will get Dynamic Island, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be renamed as the iPhone 15 Ultra and come with features we’ve never seen on an iPhone before, such as a periscope zoom camera.

One other thing is expected this year: iPhone 15 prices going up. We’ve seen evidence of this previously, but Digitimes has seen new evidence from supply chain sources.

No one knows what the prices will be. However, estimates put increases in the $100 to $200 range. We also don’t know if pricing will go up for just the Pro/Ultra models or all iPhone 15 devices across the board.

Regardless, it’s nearly assured at this point that iPhone 15 prices will be higher than in previous years. That means we can expect Android OEMs to respond in kind. No matter how you feel about Apple, it’s well-known that Android manufacturers look to Cupertino for pricing guidance. Even if the intention is to undercut the iPhone, competitors use Apple to gauge consumers’ willingness to spend on certain features.

In other words, expect the prices of your favorite Android devices to increase soon. We might see it quite soon, actually, as rumors suggest Google could increase the prices of the Pixel 8 series. If so, this would be the first US price increase for Pixels since the launch of the Pixel 6 series. Looking further out, it would be reasonable to expect price increases for the Galaxy S24 series, too.

We’ll know more about this once we see the iPhone 15 prices for ourselves. As of now, we expect Apple to launch the phones on September 12 or September 13.

