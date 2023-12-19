The next iPad Pro might get MagSafe charging

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple might reportedly bring MagSafe charging to the 2024 iPad Pro.

This would allow for wireless charging on iPads and open the door to a variety of accessories.

Apple’s iPhones have offered MagSafe functionality since 2020, using magnets to facilitate easier wireless charging while opening the door to magnetically attached accessories. Now, it looks like Apple could bring this tech to its tablets.

MacRumors reports that Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro might offer MagSafe charging, citing a source “familiar with companies that manufacture magnets for Apple products.”

Wireless charging doesn’t work with metal backs like those seen on various iPads, but Bloomberg reported that the 2024 iPad Pro line could get an updated design. There’s no word on this updated design, but glass or plastic would be needed if MagSafe wireless charging is aboard.

The outlet did, however, caution that it’s possible the MagSafe charging they’re hearing about for the new iPad Pro refers to Apple’s wired charging solution for Macs. MagSafe for Mac computers is a magnetically attached connector for wired charging cables.

However, MagSafe wireless charging as seen on iPhones would be a handy addition to iPads. This would give you another charging option for your iPad while letting you get more use out of your existing MagSafe charging pads and magnetic accessories. It also stands to reason that Apple could bring a Standby Mode to iPads while they’re charging via MagSafe, effectively turning the slate into a large smart display.

