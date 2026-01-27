Apple shames Android with a software update for a 13-year-old iPhone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple just updated 10+ year-old devices to extend a digital certificate that keeps iMessage, FaceTime, and device setup working past 2027.

Without this fix, these devices would slowly break. Once the certificate expired, they’d lose access to Apple’s servers and core features.

The update is about functional life support, not new features; devices remain on old iOS 12 and many modern apps won’t work.

Supporting a smartphone for more than a decade sounds almost impossible with how quickly new models come out these days, as in the case of Android models. But this week, Apple did just that by releasing a software update for iPhones that were first released more than 10 years ago.

Apple has quietly released iOS 12.5.8, a surprise update for legacy hardware that can’t run modern versions of iOS, as spotted by a Reddit user. This includes the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, the original iPad Air, the iPad mini 2 and 3, and even the sixth-generation iPod touch.

This update isn’t just about fixing bugs or improving performance. It makes one important change: extending a digital certificate. Without this patch, these devices would lose most of their smart features in January 2027.

Services like iMessage, FaceTime, and even device setup depend on digital certificates that expire for security reasons. If the certificate runs out, the phone can’t connect to Apple’s servers.

If you use Android, this news feels a bit different. Recently, Google and Samsung have promised seven years of updates for their newest top phones, which is great for users. Still, Apple is doing something unique by supporting a phone from 2013.

If you tried to turn on a top Android phone from the iPhone 5s era, like a Samsung Galaxy S4 or a Nexus 5, you’d probably find a device that hasn’t had any official updates from its maker in nearly a decade. While Android fans often rely on custom ROM developers to keep old devices running, Apple is showing it can still support hardware from ages ago.

That said, don’t expect this update to make your iPhone 5s feel new again. It still runs iOS 12, and many current apps won’t work on it. But if you use these devices as backups, for kids, or as music players, this update means they’ll keep working a bit longer.

