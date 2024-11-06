iPhone users could finally get this handy charging feature Android has had for years

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18.2 beta 2 code suggests iPhones may eventually show the estimated time needed for a full battery charge.

The new framework, “BatteryIntelligence,” will likely calculate the value based on the energy delivered to the device.

iOS 18.2 will debut to the public in December, but it’s unclear if this feature will be activated by then.

Apple has been bringing plenty of battery-related additions to iOS lately. For example, the iPhone 16 and 15 series introduced specific charging limits that could maximize the battery’s lifespan. Meanwhile, iOS 18 now displays an alert when you connect your iPhone to a slow charger. To further complement these features, iOS may soon start estimating the time it takes to fully charge an iPhone’s battery.

According to iOS 18.2 beta 2 code seen by 9to5Mac, Apple is developing a new framework dubbed “BatteryIntelligence.” When activated, the iOS feature will reportedly calculate the time needed to fully charge an iPhone’s battery based on the energy it receives. The option is still under development, though, so there’s no telling when and if it will surface on users’ ends.

MacBooks, Android phones, and many other consumer electronics have long displayed estimates for when their batteries will be fully charged. By bringing this fundamental feature to iOS, users will no longer have to guess when they can unplug their iPhones. This feature is particularly helpful to those who top up their devices’ batteries during the day rather than charging them overnight.

iOS 18.2 will launch to the public in December, bringing Image Playground, ChatGPT integration, and other Apple Intelligence features to those with compatible iPhones. Whether the time estimates for battery charging will be activated by this iOS update or a future version remains to be seen.

