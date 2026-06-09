iOS 27 finally gets a basic volume feature that Android has had for years

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 27 finally lets iPhone users adjust volumes for ringtone, alerts, and alarms independently.

Users can also enable the “Match Ringtone Volume” option if they are happy using a single volume slider for everything.

This comes years after Android first offered independent volume control for ringtones, alarms, and notifications.

At WWDC 2026, Apple spent most of its time talking about AI. We heard about the new Apple Intelligence and Siri in iOS 27, the “Reframe” tool in Photos, and more. However, there’s one new feature in iOS 27 that the company didn’t talk about: independent volume controls.

Yes, you read that correctly. All this time, iPhone users have had a single volume slider on their smartphones. That slider would control the ringer volume, media volume, and alert volume.

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In contrast, Android users have had individually adjustable volume controls for so long that it feels almost hilarious to see it become a “feature” in iOS 27.

And yet, a feature it is. iOS 27 finally lets users set different volume levels for incoming phone calls, alarms and timers, and system sounds. The feature can be found inside Settings > Sounds and Haptics. Users can disable the “Match Ringtone Volume” toggle to get two additional sliders for alarms and alerts.

Within the new UI, Apple also adds certain clarifications: the alarm volume slider will not affect the volume of the “Wake-Up” alarm. That volume is controlled independently from within “Bedtime” settings.

It also explains that notifications for incoming texts and system sounds, like the camera shutter sound and keyboard clicks, are included under “Alerts and System Sounds.”

Only Apple can tell us why it took so long to offer a feature that’s this useful, and one that’s existed on Android for years and years. It clearly prioritized AI in previous years. But at least this time, it seems to be offering some of the AI features it has talked about.

I still remember WWDC 2024, with the promise of Apple Intelligence — one that was never quite fulfilled. So forgive me if I take Apple’s promises with a pinch of salt this time around. But I am glad I finally have independent volume controls on my iPhone.

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