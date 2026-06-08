Google Photos needs an answer to Apple Photos' new reframing tool

Apple

TL;DR Apple is introducing “Spatial Reframing” to the Photos app.

The feature allows the user to change the perspective of a taken photo by touching and dragging.

Today, Apple kicked off WWDC 2026 with a flurry of announcements. If you didn’t catch the show, then you probably missed the neat trick the company is adding to the Photos app. It’s honestly a feature that Google should probably consider adding to its own gallery app.

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Although the Apple Vision Pro feels like a forgotten piece of hardware at this point, the Cupertino-based firm is still learning lessons from it. The latest instance of this is the new “Spatial Reframing” feature rolling out to the Photos app. As Apple explains, this tool builds off of its understanding of spatial models, thanks to its virtual reality headset.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

What makes Spatial Reframing interesting is that it allows you to reframe an image after it was taken. By touching and then dragging a photo, you can change the perspective in real time. It’s almost as if you repositioned the camera before taking the shot.

Spatial Reframing is an Apple Intelligence feature. As a result, the new image will automatically include a hidden SynthID watermark. These watermarks are used to identify if an image has been edited with AI.

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