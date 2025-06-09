Pixel did it first: Call Screening and Hold Assist now come to iPhones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is rolling out “Call Screening” with iOS 26.

Call Screening gathers information from the caller and gives you the details to help you decide whether to answer the call.

A “Hold Assist” feature is also coming.

It’s not uncommon for Apple to take inspiration from Android. Of course, this happens the other way around as well. The latest instance of this comes in the form of Call Screening with iOS 26.

During its WWDC event, Apple revealed that iPhone users will soon get a feature to help them determine if they should answer a call. Called “Call Screening,” this feature will be a part of iOS 26. As the Cupertino firm explained, Call Screening will gather information from the caller and present those details to you, so you can decide to ignore or answer.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Android has had this same feature since the Pixel 3. Call Screening is a pretty handy tool to help you avoid telemarketers and other spam. Despite clearly copying Google here, it’s nice to see those on the other side of the aisle finally get a feature they should’ve had long ago.

Along with Call Screening, it looks like iPhone users are also getting a feature called “Hold Assist.” If an iPhone user is calling a business and is put on hold, they’ll now be able to get a notification when a live agent is available. Hold Assist just happens to be another feature Android users have been enjoying for years, called Hold for Me.

