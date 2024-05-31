iOS 18 rumored to bring new ways to jazz up your text conversations

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR iMessage on iOS 18 will reportedly introduce a new text effects feature.

This would work separately from the bubble and full-screen effects that iMessage already has.

Apple’s much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is just around the corner, ready to kick off on June 10. The real showstopper this year is expected to be iOS 18, which is predicted to be one of the most significant updates in iPhone history.

Apple has already teased new AI features that are coming to its platforms, generating considerable excitement. According to MacRumors, Apple also plans to enhance the iMessage experience in iOS 18 with a new text effects feature.

While users can already sprinkle iMessage chats with bubble effects and full-screen celebrations like confetti, this new feature could take it up a notch by adding effects to only part of your text in a message.

Imagine something along the lines of emphasizing a single word with a unique animation or different formatting. While we don’t have any specifics yet, I can already think of some creative use cases.

We already know that the iMessage app is gaining RCS (Rich Communication Services) support in iOS 18, so these snazzy text effects might also work with green bubbles, aka texts with Android devices.

Mark your calendars for June 10, when Apple will unveil iOS 18, during the WWDC keynote. Developers should be able to dive into the first beta right after the presentation. The full rollout is expected in September, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 16.

