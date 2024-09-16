iOS 18 is here: Apple Intelligence MIA in initial release

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Following three months of beta testing, iOS 18 is now available to all users globally.

The update introduces dark and tinted app icons, a more flexible Control Center, support for RCS, an overhauled Photos app, and more.

The initial version doesn’t offer any Apple Intelligence features, as these will be included in October’s iOS 18.1 release.

Apple first previewed iOS 18 back in June, giving users an early look at upcoming iPhone features. Since then, the company has tested pre-release builds with developers and enthusiasts to optimize the operating system’s performance. After three long months, Apple is finally ready to expand iOS 18’s availability to the public, and you can get your hands on the release right away.

iOS 18 features

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

iOS 18 introduces a revamped Home Screen with support for dark and tinted app icons. It also allows users to place app icons anywhere on the grid. Other major customizations include a modular Control Center and replaceable Lock Screen toggles.

Beyond the cosmetics, this iOS update enables RCS support, assuming your carrier has implemented the feature. Unlike Google’s execution, RCS on iOS relies on individual carrier support, so it won’t work for all users on day one. Those using iMessage instead will get some new exclusives, such as text formatting, more message effects, and emoji reactions.

This update also brings a dedicated Passwords app that houses your existing iCloud Keychain passwords, 2FA codes, and saved Wi-Fi networks. It also completely redesigns the Photos app, allowing users to rearrange, add, and remove entire sections from the application.

Unfortunately, iOS 18.0 doesn’t offer any Apple Intelligence features. Those anticipating the AI goods will have to wait until October — when iOS 18.1 will introduce the first batch.

How to install the update To download the update, you’ll need a 2018 iPhone or newer model. Supported devices include the iPhone XR, XS, SE 2, and later ones. Head to the Settings app.

app. Go to General , then Software Update .

, then . Give the page a few seconds to refresh.

When the update appears, hit the Download and Install button.

button. Keep your iPhone connected to a power source until the installation process concludes. Apart from iOS 18, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18.

