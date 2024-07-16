Itching for new iPhone features? iOS 18 public beta is here for you to try

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has seeded the first iOS 18 public beta, providing non-developers with a safer way to try the upcoming iPhone features.

Developer and public betas typically share the same build numbers and change logs, but the latter’s release is delayed to ensure stability.

You can download and install the public beta on your compatible iPhone by following the steps at the bottom of this article.

Apple has been testing iOS 18 with registered developers for over a month. This allows them to optimize their iPhone apps ahead of fall’s stable release. Now that the company has addressed many of iOS 18’s major bugs, it’s expanding the pre-release builds’ availability to non-developers. Through the iOS 18 public beta program, anyone with an eligible iPhone model can try the upcoming features — while minimizing the associated risks.

New iOS 18 features include extensive Home Screen customization, a revamped Control Center, RCS through the Messages app, a fully redesigned Photos app, iPhone Mirroring on macOS, a new Passwords app, and much more. You can read about them in our iOS 18 review.

The difference between public and developer betas During the early testing stage, Apple usually releases public betas one week after the developer ones. This gives developers enough time to uncover and report any serious bugs bundled with a certain build. In extreme cases, the tech overlord issues revised versions for the public testers.

Beyond the delayed release, the iOS 18 public betas are essentially identical to the developer ones. They both tend to have the same build numbers and functionality; so, by opting for the public beta, you’re not missing out on any new iOS features.

How to install iOS 18 public beta 1 It’s worth noting that the iOS 18 public betas will still include bugs, glitches, and inconsistencies. While they’re safer to install than developer betas, they’re ultimately unpredictable pre-release builds. If you don’t mind the associated risks, you can download and install iOS 18 public beta 1 on one of the latest iPhones by following these steps: Enroll in the public beta program by signing in with your existing Apple Account and agreeing to the terms.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Navigate to General > Software Update > Beta Updates .

> > . Select the iOS 18 Public Beta option.

option. Return to the previous settings page and wait for the update to appear.

Hit the Download and Install button.

button. Connect your iPhone to an energy source until it finishes installing the beta.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments