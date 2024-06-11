iOS 18 will soon let you set your own charging limit on all members of the iPhone 15 family

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 will let iPhone 15 users choose their battery charging limit range and set it between 80-100%.

This should help increase the longevity of the iPhone battery.

The feature does not support older iPhones.

Yesterday, Apple unveiled plenty of new details about iOS 18 during the WWDC24 keynote, and while we did our best to cover everything, there was a lot to digest. One iOS 18 feature that many may have overlooked is designed to give you more control over the battery life of your iPhone 15. Previously, the iPhone 15 series limited battery charging to 80% to reduce wear and extend battery longevity. With iOS 18, you’ll have more options, with a sliding scale that lets you choose charging limits anywhere from 80-100% before the iPhone automatically stops charging.

In the screenshot below, you can see how you have much more granular control over this feature than in iOS 17:

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Keep in mind that this feature does not work with the iPhone 14 or any older devices, at least for now. This limitation is likely due to some kind of hardware restriction but we can’t say this with certainty just yet.

As for when you’ll actually see these charging limit options on your iPhone 15? Although the first iOS 18 beta is already available, the public-ready beta won’t arrive until July. For those seeking the most stable experience, the final stable build of iOS 18 is expected to arrive sometime this fall.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments