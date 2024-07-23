Apple releases iOS 18 beta 4 to developers, here’s what’s new

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 beta 4 is now available to registered developers. It should roll out to those in the public beta program next week.

Previous iOS 18 betas introduced advanced Home Screen and Control Center customizations, RCS support, Apple TV’s InSight feature, and more.

To download iOS 18 beta 4 on your compatible iPhone, follow the steps at the bottom of this article.

To stabilize the experience before this fall’s public launch, Apple has been testing pre-release builds of its upcoming OS updates with interested users. iOS 18 beta 4 is now available to those enrolled in Apple’s developer program and should be available to public beta testers next week. While previous iOS 18 beta builds already introduced many of the announced features, there’s still a lot to look forward to.

What’s new in iOS 18 beta 4

We’re currently testing the latest iOS 18 beta on an iPhone 15 Pro Max to uncover the new additions it brings. During WWDC24’s opening keynote, the Cupertino firm said it would start testing Apple Intelligence when the public beta launches this summer. So, while we can expect these AI goods to roll out at any moment, they have seemingly been excluded from this particular build. The most significant changes we’ve spotted in beta 4 so far are a redesigned iPhone Mirroring alert on the Lock Screen and an iCloud shortcut in the Settings app’s main page.

Previous betas

In previous iOS 18 betas, Apple introduced the highly personalizable Home Screen and Control Center, RCS support, new iMessage features, iPhone Mirroring with macOS Sequoia, InSight in Apple TV, an overhauled Photos app, and much more.

Notably, some of the announced features, such as the redesigned Mail app and robot vacuum cleaner support in the Home app, won’t launch with iOS 18.0. Instead, Apple may start testing them with users when it initiates the iOS 18.1 beta cycle.

How to download iOS 18 beta 4

iOS developer betas are buggy and unpredictable, so we advise you to refrain from installing them on your primary iPhone. If you have a spare device: Enroll in Apple’s developer program.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates on your compatible iPhone.

> > > on your compatible iPhone. Choose the iOS 18 Developer Beta option.

option. Go back to the previous page and give it a few seconds to refresh.

Hit the Download and Install button.

button. Connect your device to a charger until iOS 18 beta 4 is installed.

