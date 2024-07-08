Apple releases iOS 18 beta 3 to developers, here's what's new

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has seeded iOS 18 beta 3 to testers enrolled in its developer program.

This beta includes some of the previously announced features, such as InSight in the TV app.

Those interested in the public beta can expect it to launch as soon as next week.

Apple officially unveiled iOS 18 last month, featuring a redesigned Home Screen, Apple Intelligence, RCS support, and much more. Since then, the company has been testing pre-release builds of this upcoming OS update with developers and enthusiasts. That’s to smoothen out its bugs and optimize the performance before the public launch this fall. iOS 18 beta 3 is now available to those enrolled in Apple’s developer program, and it packs some of the previewed additions.

What’s new in iOS 18 beta 3

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

We’ve installed iOS 18 beta 3 on an iPhone 15 Pro Max to find out what new additions it packs. Beyond the typical bug fixes and minor tweaks, this beta includes some of the previously announced features, such as InSight in the Apple TV app. This tool lists the on-screen actors, along with the names of included music tracks.

This beta also automatically offers dark mode icons for unoptimized third-party apps, sparing developers the need to manually adjust their submissions.

Betas 1 and 2

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

iOS 18 betas 1 and 2 brought a wide range of new features, including the revamped Home Screen with app icon tinting, customizable Control Center, RCS, iPhone Mirroring support, upgraded screen sharing in FaceTime, and more. Since many of the announced additions weren’t included in these builds, we expect future iOS 18 betas to implement them.

How to install iOS 18 beta 3 We advise you not to install the iOS 18 beta on your primary iPhone, as the software is still buggy and unpredictable. Instead, you could wait for the public beta due next week, as any bundled issues should surface by then. If you have a spare iPhone, you can download the third iOS 18 developer beta by following the steps below: Join Apple’s developer program. Signing in with your existing Apple Account and agreeing to the terms is sufficient; there’s no need to pay the $99/year fee.

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Go to General > Software Update > Beta Updates .

> > . Select the iOS 18 Developer Beta option.

option. Return to the main Software Update page and wait for beta 3 to appear.

page and wait for beta 3 to appear. Click the Download and Install button.

button. Keep your iPhone connected to a power source until it boots up.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments