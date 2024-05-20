iOS 18's AI chatbot could be powerful, but it won't be from Apple

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming iOS 18 AI features reportedly won’t be as powerful as those offered by some rival companies.

Apple could adopt a hybrid approach for its AI offerings, including on-device processing, its own cloud solutions, and third-party partnerships.

The firm is worried that iPhone users may shrug off its new AI features and not use them at all.

When Apple introduces new iPhone features, it typically includes innovative twists that build upon its rivals’ existing ideas. However, the case with iOS 18’s AI offerings may be different, as the company has been lagging behind and may fail to impress power users. While Apple’s AI approach may be more private, it seemingly won’t be superior.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is concerned that users may dismiss its upcoming AI features on iOS 18. The company is reportedly playing catch-up with companies like Google and OpenAI, and its in-house AI offerings may not be as impressive.

With iOS 18, Apple will potentially adopt a hybrid approach for its AI features. The on-device Neural Engine could handle offline tasks, while the company’s cloud solutions could be reserved for more demanding requests.

Notably, though, Apple will reportedly refrain from introducing its own AI chatbot with this release, as it’s concerned about its effectiveness and reputation. Instead, it could bring a ChatGPT-powered chatbot to iPhone users through its partnership with OpenAI.

Beyond that, iOS 18 could improve Siri’s functionality by making it handier and more conversational. Users can also expect to see features like smart notification summaries, quick news article synopsis, basic AI photo editing, audio recording transcripts, improved auto-fill in Calendar, and more.

Apple is set to preview iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11 at WWDC24. During the main keynote on June 10, we expect an official list of the AI features coming to the company’s platforms later this year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments