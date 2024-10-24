iOS 18.2 beta 1 introduces a new Apple Sudoku game, but there’s a catch

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18.2 developer beta 1 has launched to eligible testers, featuring the second batch of Apple Intelligence features and a new Sudoku game.

Like the existing Crossword and Quartiles puzzles, Sudoku is exclusive to Apple News Plus subscribers in the US.

Apple offers three new Sudoku puzzles with varying difficulties every day and Game Center leaderboard integration.

Apple has released iOS 18.2 developer beta 1 to those with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. Most notably, the build packs the second batch of Apple Intelligence features, which include native ChatGPT integration, the Image Playground app, the Magic Wand feature, Genmoji, and more. Beyond the AI additions, however, iOS 18.2 beta 1 introduces a new Sudoku puzzle game that is available to Apple News Plus subscribers.

We have discovered a premium Sudoku game bundled with the first developer betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2. Like the existing Crossword and Quartiles puzzles, playing Sudoku requires an active Apple News Plus membership in the US.

Apple posts three new Sudoku puzzles every day, including easy, moderate, and challenging ones. Once solved, interested users can check their ranking on the integrated Game Center leaderboard.

Sudoku on iOS 18.2 beta 1 is pretty straightforward to play and follows the known rules of the game. The company offers helpful features like error detection, note-taking, and more.

If you reside in the US and are subscribed to Apple News Plus, you can access the game by launching the News app and going to its Puzzles section. The company has already posted dozens of puzzles dating back to late September.

The new Sudoku game and the second set of Apple Intelligence features should become available in December as part of iOS 18.2. Those unwilling to wait and okay with the associated risks can download the first developer beta on a compatible device right away.

