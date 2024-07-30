iOS 18.1 beta fixes iPhone’s notification problem by kicking it under the fridge

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18.1 developer beta 1 introduces a new Reduce Interruptions Focus mode that only alerts users about urgent notifications.

The feature analyzes the notifications’ content and decides whether they are significant enough to warrant alerting you.

iOS 18.1 users can also add this smart notification filter to existing Focus modes by enabling the relevant toggle in the Settings app.

iOS 18.1 developer beta 1 introduces the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, including a handy notification filter. With this release, iPhone 15 Pro users can utilize a new Reduce Interruptions Focus mode that intelligently mutes unimportant notifications. While iOS 18.1 doesn’t technically solve the iPhone’s infamous notification management problem, it sure helps keep things under control.

iPhones have long supported Focus modes, allowing users to pick which apps and people can notify them. This, however, hasn’t been a foolproof solution, as sometimes allowlisted contacts send unimportant texts while blocklisted ones may need your attention urgently. iOS 18.1 addresses this by analyzing each notification’s content individually and deciding whether it should alert you.

To test it, I set up and enabled the Reduce Interruptions Focus mode and asked friends to send me random texts using different apps. The Focus mode accurately determined which messages seemed important and muted the rest. As the screenshots above reflect, significant alerts are labeled accordingly, while others are silently sent to the Notification Center.

Interestingly, the smart notification filter on iOS 18.1 isn’t limited to the Reduce Interruptions Focus mode. Existing Focus modes now show a new Intelligent Breakthrough and Silencing toggle in the Settings app. When enabled, the chosen Focus mode should similarly scan notifications and determine which may be relevant to you.

iOS 18.1 beta 1 is currently available to iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users enrolled in the Apple developer program. The build could become available to public beta testers within a couple of weeks, followed by the stable release sometime in October. Do note, though, that the new Focus mode won’t be included in September’s initial iOS 18.0 release.

