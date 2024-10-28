Apple Intelligence is here: 5 AI tools you don’t want to miss out on

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Following over a month of beta testing, Apple has released iOS 18.1 to all users with compatible iPhone models.

This release packs the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools, notification summaries, and more.

Other AI features, such as the Genmoji feature, smarter Siri, and native ChatGPT integration, will roll out in the coming months.

Following many weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, Apple has seeded the stable iOS 18.1 build to the public. So, those with an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model can finally take advantage of Apple Intelligence. While some of the more exciting AI perks, like the Genmoji feature, upgraded Siri, and native ChatGPT support, aren’t included with this release, there’s still plenty to do with the first batch offered by this version.

Writing Tools

The Writing Tools feature is one of the most prominent Apple Intelligence offerings. Through it, you can proofread or rewrite text, make the tone more friendly, professional, or concise, and more. The feature works across the entire system, including messaging platforms, web articles, note-taking apps, and more. All you have to do is select the desired text and tap the Writing Tools button. Like many other Apple Intelligence features, the tools work even when you’re offline, although an internet connection can generate faster and superior results.

Notification summaries

With iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence can automatically summarize your notifications. So, instead of going through lengthy alerts, you can read brief descriptions of each stack. Fortunately, the tool works with first- and third-party apps and doesn’t require developer intervention.

Reduce Interruptions Focus mode Another Apple Intelligence perk on iOS 18.1 is the new Reduce Interruptions Focus mode. When enabled, your iPhone will only deliver alerts that seem urgent. You could also add this urgency AI filter to any of your existing Focus modes to make them smarter.

Clean Up in Photos

With iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence can help you remove blemishes and other distracting objects in your photos by swiping on them. The feature is pretty intuitive to use and works when you’re offline, too. However, it states in your photos’ metadata that they’re manipulated by AI, and apps like Instagram will reveal that on your posts.

Smart replies in Mail and Messages

Lastly, Apple Mail and Messages can suggest comprehensive replies based on the messages you receive. So, instead of manually typing responses, you could just quickly send whatever Apple Intelligence suggests.

It’s worth noting that Apple Intelligence currently supports US English only, and you’ll need to get past the waitlist before you can start using its features on iOS 18.1.

