Insta360's latest camera takes a shot at DJI's dual-lens Osmo Pocket 4P

TL;DR Insta360 has launched the Luna Ultra pocket vlogging camera with dual cameras.

It comes with a detachable touchscreen, quad mics, 8K 30fps video recording support, and more.

It’s priced at $769.99 in the US.

Insta360 is popularly known for its series of action cameras, wireless mics, gimbals, and the Antigravity A1 drone. Now, the company is entering the portable vlogging camera market.

Insta360 has today announced the new Luna Ultra: the company’s flagship gimbal camera co-developed with Leica. It aims to compete directly against DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4P — that is, once DJI actually launches it.

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The Luna Ultra features a design similar to that of cameras like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, albeit with two lenses instead of one. The primary camera features a one-inch sensor with a 20mm focal length, which is great for vlogging. The company doesn’t mention the sensor’s megapixel count, but the Luna Ultra supports up to 37MP photos in UltraPhoto mode.

It also comes with a 3x telephoto lens, with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, and supports 6x lossless zoom and 12x maximum zoom.

The Luna Ultra can record videos up to 8K at 30fps and supports Dolby Vision and 10-bit I-log shooting. It features 14 stops of dynamic range, and you can also record 4K videos up to 120fps and 1080p videos up to 240fps.

It’s worth noting that 8K and 4K recording are only available in 16:9 and 2.35:1 aspect ratios. Further, 1080p 240fps support is available only when recording in 16:9. If you’re shooting vertically in 9:16, you’re limited to 60fps in 1080p, 2K, and 3K.

There’s a 3-axis gimbal stabilization system along with electronic stabilization for smooth footage. Plus, the camera comes with Insta360’s Deep Track 5.0 with features like “Auto Tracking,” “Active Zoom Tracking,” “Group Tracking,” and more.

Insta360

It also comes with Leica color profiles, cinematic filters, and support for professional color workflows, including ACES support. There’s a built-in timecode system as well for multi-camera setups.

The Luna Ultra weighs between 233g and 235g, depending on the color: Cosmic Black and Stellar White, and features a detachable two-inch OLED touchscreen. This allows users to remotely control the camera from afar, while also getting a live preview on the screen from up to 20 meters away.

Insta360

Other specs include a quad-mic setup with three mics on the camera itself, and one on the detachable touchscreen, built-in wind guard for clear audio, and 47GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card). It also comes with a 1,550mAh battery with a claimed battery life of 4 hours. Insta360 also says that the camera can be charged up to 80% in 23 minutes.

Alongside the Luna Ultra, the company is also announcing a slew of accessories compatible with the device, including a POV head tracker, ND filters, a “Wide-Angle Lens,” and more.

Insta360 Luna Ultra pricing and availability The Insta360 Luna Ultra is priced at $769.99 and will go on sale today. You can buy it from the Insta360 store, Amazon, Best Buy, and select retailers.

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