Insta360 just fixed the two most annoying things about wireless mics

TL;DR Insta360 unveils the Mic Pro to help creators tackle headaches like crowded shoots, multiple hosts, and messy audio setups.

The Mic Pro uses a 3-mic array with DSP-powered pickup modes, letting creators switch between omnidirectional, cardioid, and figure-8 recording without swapping hardware.

Insta360 added an industry-first customizable E-Ink display that shows logos, names, or labels directly on each transmitter.

Insta360 is diving into the wireless mic market with a focus on fixing the everyday annoyances creators face while shooting. The new Mic Pro system is designed to address the chaos that can occur when you’re juggling multiple cameras, multiple hosts, and unpredictable recording environments.

Traditional wireless mics tend to lock you into a single omnidirectional pickup pattern, so if your acoustic environment changes, your hardware can’t adapt to the noise.

To overcome this limitation, the Mic Pro utilizes three distinct microphones in each transmitter. It provides you with digital signal processing that dynamically emulates different polar patterns. This allows you to switch to cardioid for front-focused vlogging, figure-8 for two-person interviews, or simply attach the transmitter to your camera to work as a directional shotgun mic.

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Furthermore, you get an industry-first customizable E-Ink display on each transmitter. Via the Insta360 app, you can upload station logos, channel art, or talent names directly to the screen for quick identification. Because the system uses E-Ink instead of regular OLED, the display remains persistent even when the unit is powered off. It stays sharp and readable under harsh, direct sunlight without the usual glare. It only draws power at the time of a screen refresh, which saves important battery life during long shoot days.

Insta360

The internal specs are aggressive too. The Mic Pro has 32-bit float internal recording, which means virtually no clipped audio. A sudden shout and a quiet whisper can coexist in the same audio track without any distortion.

Each transmitter has 32GB of onboard memory. This allows for approximately 44.8 hours of 32-bit mono internal recording. It also has a dedicated NPU chip for AI noise cancellation that cuts down background interference and keeps your natural vocal tone.

For those already invested in the company’s ecosystem, the Mic Pro connects directly to cameras like the X5, X4 Air, Ace Pro 2, and GO Ultra via Bluetooth without even needing the receiver. If you do use the receiver, you get a massive 400-meter maximum transmission range in open environments.

In terms of battery life, you get 10 hours on the transmitters alone and extend up to 30 hours when using the included charging case. But a quick 5-minute fast charge will give you comfortably 1.5 hours of use, so just have a power bank lying around for emergencies.

The Insta360 Mic Pro is available now. In the US, the solo setup is $100, and the 1 TX + 1 RX setup is $200. The full 2TX + 1RX kit will run $330.

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