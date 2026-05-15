DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is official, but you can't pocket it just yet

DJI

TL;DR DJI has showcased its new “professional-grade” Osmo Pocket 4P vlogging camera at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pocket 4P has been confirmed to feature two lenses, unlike Pocket 4’s one.

The company did not reveal additional details, including the specifications of the secondary camera, the pricing, or the availability.

After weeks of teasers, DJI has showcased its new Pro-tier vlogging camera with two sensors instead of just one. The Osmo Pocket 4P, which DJI says kicks off a “new era of cinematic excellence in handheld gimbal systems,” was announced at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The 4P’s reveal follows the launch of the Osmo Pocket 4 last month, which comes with similar internal upgrades but a single camera. DJI says the Pocket 4P features a “next-generation imaging system,” capable of 10-bit D-Log2 colors and improved stabilization. But besides grandiloquent claims, DJI does not offer much in terms of substance, possibly because much has already been revealed through past teasers. And whatever’s left has largely been filled up by leaks.

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From official teasers, we know that the Pocket 4P comes with a secondary camera. A host of leaks preceding them tell us this is a telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom and an equivalent 70mm focal length. Unlike the main sensor, which is of a 1-inch format, the 3x telephoto is rumored to pack a smaller 1/1.5-inch sensor.

It has been previously speculated that the DJI Pocket 4 and 4P will be sold under the brand name Xtra to skirt around the recent sales ban in the US. The same brand, Xtra, has been teasing lookalikes of the Pocket 4 series, along with support for 4K recording at 240fps, which is also supported on the standard model. And if that wasn’t sufficient, YouTuber Kingmi Mobile has already posted a detailed video comparing the Pocket 4P with the Pocket 4 and the previous Pocket 3.

In the video, the YouTuber also discusses how the 3x lens corrects perspective distortions from the 1x wide-angle camera and produces more natural bokeh.

In addition to these upgrades, the Pocket 4P is expected to come with DJI’s improved ActiveTrack 7.0 technology for tracking faces, vehicles, and even animals. Meanwhile, the Pocket 4P is likely to share the same 1-inch primary sensor, the 2-inch touchscreen, and a wide range of accessories, including a new grip and a fill light, which must be bought separately.

DJI does not reveal details about the Osmo Pocket 4P’s pricing or availability. The standard model starts at £429/€479, so the 4P could bring a reasonable hike over it to justify the extra lens. Furthermore, these devices could be sold in the US as the Xtra Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro and are expected to arrive this summer.

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