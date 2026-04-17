The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is here, but its "Pro" sibling is still waiting in the wings

TL;DR DJI has launched the new Osmo Pocket 4, featuring a 1-inch CMOS sensor, 4K/240fps recording, and a rotatable 2-inch OLED screen with two new physical buttons.

It includes 107GB of built-in storage while retaining the microSD slot, and introduces ActiveTrack 7.0 for better subject following.

The Osmo Pocket 4 is not currently available in the US due to pending FCC authorization. Meanwhile, DJI has also teased a dual-lens “Pro” model.

DJI finally took the wraps off the Osmo Pocket 4 vlogging camera, but not its dual-lens Osmo Pocket 4 “Pro” sibling yet. The new Osmo Pocket 4 can be considered an iterative upgrade over the Pocket 3 from 2023, but it’s still a notable refresh.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has a new 1-inch, f/2.0 CMOS sensor with 14 stops of dynamic range, which should improve low-light performance. There’s also support for 10-bit D-Log color profile, as well as 4K 240fps slo-mo recording.

When you rotate the Pocket 4’s 2-inch OLED touchscreen from portrait to landscape, you will notice two new buttons. The first cycles through 1x, 2x, and 4x zoom, while you can customize the other for preset settings.

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There were concerns about leaks suggesting that DJI might be getting rid of the microSD card, but that turned out not to be the case. Not only do you get 107GB of internal storage, but you also retain microSD expandability.

One of the primary highlights of a vlogging camera is its stabilization and tracking capabilities. On the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, you get ActiveTrack 7.0, which is said to work even at 4x zoom to track subjects such as people (with specific focus available on pre-registered faces), animals, and even vehicles.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 pricing and availability The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 will not be available in the US market due to pending FCC authorization. The vlogging camera will be available in other markets like the EU and UK, in three bundles: Essential Combo for £429/€479: DJI Osmo Pocket 4, a handle with a 1/4-inch thread for tripod mounting, and a storage pouch.

Standard Combo for £445/€499: Everything in Essential Combo, plus gimbal clamp (protective cover for the gimbal arm) and wrist strap.

Creator Combo for £549/€619: Everything in the Standard Combo, plus a wide-angle lens, a mini tripod, a fill light attachment, and a wireless DJI Mic 3 microphone and accompanying accessories.

Where is the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro? Given that the dual-lens Pocket 4 “Pro” was also spotted in hands-on images, there was a fair chance we’d see it unveiled alongside the Pocket 4. However, that didn’t happen.

Curiously, though, DJI did share a teaser on Weibo for the “Osmo Pocket 4P,” confirming its existence and part of its design.

From the teaser, we learn that the Pocket 4P will feature a 1-inch primary lens and a 3x zoom secondary lens. When and for how much this will arrive is anyone’s guess — keep its existence and impending launch in mind before you decide to buy the Pocket 4.

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