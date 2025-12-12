Don't look now, but another IKEA smart home device just became available in the US

TL;DR Another of IKEA’s new smart home products is now available in the US.

You can now purchase the TIMMERFLOTTE temperature and humidity sensor online.

The TIMMERFLOTTE is available for $9.99.

IKEA is refreshing its smart home offerings with a new lineup of products, 21 in total. Several of these devices became available for the first time in the US earlier this week. Now one more of these new devices has quietly been added to the company’s US website.

IKEA’s new smart home line consists of smart bulbs, smart sensors, and controls. On Tuesday, we reported that the retailer made its new smart sensors available in the US without any notice. This came as a bit of a surprise, as it was expected that IKEA’s smart home products wouldn’t arrive in the US until 2026. However, that release only included four out of the five smart sensors IKEA previously announced.

That missing fifth sensor is now available for purchase on the company’s website. The sensor in question is called the TIMMERFLOTTE, which measures temperature and humidity. According to the listing, the TIMMERFLOTTE will only set you back $9.99.

With the arrival of the TIMMERFLOTTE, the full collection of smart sensors is now available. That means we’re still waiting for IKEA to release its new smart bulbs and controls. However, one of the new controls did launch along with the sensors on Tuesday. You can get the dual-button BILRESA remote control for $7.99 or as a three-pack for $19.99.

In related news, the company also recently launched new connected speakers. One of them is a circular speaker, while the other is a lamp-speaker combo.

