IKEA made wireless speakers that actually want to be seen in your living room

TL;DR IKEA has launched new connected speakers in whimsical shapes and flaunt-worthy colors.

One of them is a circular speaker, which can either rest on a table or be mounted on a wall.

The other is a lamp-speaker combo with color shades inspired by soft-serve ice cream.

Besides playing audio over Bluetooth, these speakers also support Spotify Tap for easy access to your playlists.

In addition to its ease of assembly and affordability, what helps IKEA furniture stand apart from the crowd (of other mass-produced furniture) is its inviting vibe and minimal aesthetic. Gladly, its wares extend beyond what has a few feet and sits on the ground. And one category that IKEA has absolutely crushed is obfuscated, visually stunning wireless speakers.

IKEA previously offered Wi-Fi-based speakers in partnership with Sonos under its Symfonisk lineup. Since that has come to an end, IKEA has been exploring its own creations. It has now added two new speaker ranges to its inventory in partnership with Swedish designer Tekla Evelina Severin, who’s popularly known as “Teklan.”

The first of these additions is a set of circular Bluetooth speakers under the new products under IKEA’s existing “Solskydd” range. Like Symfonisk, the new Solskydd is named after a Swedish word that means ‘sun shade.’ While the Solskydd speakers are already available in pure white, the name makes sense given their circular, expansive design. Meanwhile, the punchy, fluorescent colors, Teklan says, fuse “softness and friendliness into technology.”

It comes in three sizes — 8-inch, 11-inch, and 18-inch, all featuring differently sized drivers hidden under a fabric mesh. Of these, the 8-inch model uses a single driver, while the others use a combination of tweeters and subwoofers. The range starts at $99.99 and goes up to $139.99. While the smaller two come with stands and can be placed on a tabletop or any other surface, the largest 18-inch model is meant to be hung on the wall.

The other category is a pair of “Kulglass,” which are speakers disguised as lamps. Like the circular lineup, these lamps also use inviting fluorescent-colored shades that remind me of the illustrations of clouds in children’s fantasy books, though the designer insists on their visual resemblance to ice cream swirls. The designer adds, “I wanted this inviting shape to contrast the technical complexity we usually associate with high-quality sound. While the inside is advanced, the outside feels warm, open, and easy to understand.”

The section that serves as the stand also features a 1-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch subwoofer, offering sufficient loudness for small rooms. At the same time, it also serves as a regular lamp with a standard bulb holder, and is priced at $129.99.

In addition to their playability over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, these wireless speakers also support Spotify Tap, so you can continue your track progress on these devices. You can also combine multiple of these for a room-filling audio experience.

If you’re keen to bring these home, IKEA will start selling them next month, i.e., in December, although the exact availability will vary with each market.

