IKEA's new smart home devices are already starting to pop up in the US

Last month, IKEA revealed it was revamping its smart home offerings by launching 21 new products . We were expecting these devices to hit the US sometime in 2026. In a bit of a surprise, some of these products have recently started popping up on the Swedish retailer’s website for the US and in physical stores across the country.

IKEA’s new smart home line centers around three key categories: smart lights, smart sensors, and controls. At the moment, you’ll mostly only find the new collection of smart sensors, which include the:

However, it appears the TIMMERFLOTTE, the new temperature and humidity sensor, is still unavailable. These listings also finally reveal the prices that IKEA omitted from its announcement.