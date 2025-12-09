Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
IKEA's new smart home devices are already starting to pop up in the US
8 hours ago
- Some of IKEA’s recently announced smart home products are now available for purchase in the US.
- The online listings reveal the prices for the new smart sensors and the dual-button remote.
- The new smart lights, smart plug, and other controllers are still unavailable.
Last month, IKEA revealed it was revamping its smart home offerings by launching 21 new products. We were expecting these devices to hit the US sometime in 2026. In a bit of a surprise, some of these products have recently started popping up on the Swedish retailer’s website for the US and in physical stores across the country.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
IKEA’s new smart home line centers around three key categories: smart lights, smart sensors, and controls. At the moment, you’ll mostly only find the new collection of smart sensors, which include the:
- MYGGSPRAY motion sensor ($9.99)
- MYGGBETT window and door sensor ($7.99)
- ALPSTUGA air quality sensor ($29.99)
- KLIPPBOK water leak sensor ($9.99)
However, it appears the TIMMERFLOTTE, the new temperature and humidity sensor, is still unavailable. These listings also finally reveal the prices that IKEA omitted from its announcement.
In addition to the sensors, you can now also purchase the dual button BILRESA remote control. You can either buy the controller individually for $7.99 or as a multi-colored three-pack for $19.99. It seems the three-pack is a particularly hot item, as the website says it has already sold out.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.