IKEA has quietly snuck out an update for its TRÅDFRI smart lightbulbs that enables voice control support via Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa – but it appears that Google fans will have to wait a little longer.

The Swedish furniture retailer promised earlier this year that its low-cost smart lighting range would eventually support the two smart home platforms as well as Google Home devices.

Unfortunately, as of the update notes for the IKEA TRÅDFRI app (version 1.2) on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store makes no mention of the Google Assistant-powered smart speakers.

To enable voice control using Siri or Alexa, HomeKit or Echo users will first need to update their TRÅDFRI Gateway hub firmware to the latest version. IKEA currently sells the Gateway with two bulbs and a remote control for $79.99.

After updating the iOS or Android app, you can then connect your lights to HomeKit through a unique 8-digit code generated within the app, or to an Amazon Echo device via an Alexa skill.

At the moment the update only supports the bulbs and not other TRÅDFRI products such as dimmer switches or motion sensors. Not to worry though, as you can always dim the bulbs down or turn them on or off using the newly introduced voice commands.

IKEA has previously stated that it plans to launch more smart home-ready products in the near future, which is good news for consumers looking to smarten up their home on the cheap.

As for Home owners, if you’re feeling sore about IKEA’s slovenly approach to Google’s smart platform you can always check out what other smart lighting solutions are compatible using this nifty list.