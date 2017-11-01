Google Home is getting smarter with each new update, but while Google Assistant continues to impress on its own, a Google Home device only truly comes to life when it has a few equally smart neighbors to interact with.

With the recent release of the smaller, cheaper Google Home Mini, there will be plenty of families welcoming a Home smart speaker into their own living rooms for the first time. Many of those same buyers will also be in the market for other smart home devices shortly after.

Thankfully, finding out whether a smart home product is compatible with the original Google Home, Google Home Mini, or the upcoming Google Home Max, is now easier than ever. Thanks to a new Google support page, you can see a list of over 1,000 supported devices from more than 150 popular brands.

The page lists off “Home Control Partners” in alphabetical order, or you can narrow your search by entering keywords or selecting a specific tag. For example, if you’re looking to bolster your home security, typing in “Security” will present links to the online stores for Canary, Ring, and similar companies.

Other categories include smart plugs, lighting, robot vacuum cleaners, electric vehicle companion apps, and even a precision cooker. The comprehensive list even includes devices that make use of Actions on Google services built by third-party developers.

In short, if there’s a device out there that will listen to Google Home voice commands – and in some cases even Google Assistant on your phone or tablet – it’s almost certain to be here. Even if you’re not immediately looking for more smart home devices, we would definitely recommend bookmarking the page for any future shopping sprees.