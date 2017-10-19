Update (10/19): The Google Home Mini is now on sale at the Google Store, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Check out the links below for more details!

Connected speakers are becoming a big thing nowadays, and Amazon, Google, and Apple (well, soon) are at the forefront of the new trend. Amazon’s Echo speakers have been around for a few years now, but Google is quickly building a competitive product portfolio thanks to its recent announcements of the Google Home Mini and Max.

Wondering where to buy Google’s smart speakers? We’ve got you covered. Here’s where to buy the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max.

Google Home deals, pricing, and availability

The standard Google Home is available at a variety of different retailers and carriers around the world. Right now, you can buy it in the U.S., U.K., Japan, Germany, Australia, Canada, and France.

It’s only available in one color option, White, though there are a variety of different bases available for purchase from the Google Store for anywhere between $20 to $40.

Google Home Mini deals, pricing, and availability

Google Home Mini, the company’s Amazon Echo Dot competitor, is coming to the U.S., U.K., Japan, Germany, Australia, Canada, and France. It retails for just $49 and is now available on the Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Google Store: Chalk, Charcoal, or Coral (Google Store exclusive) — $49

Best Buy: Chalk or Charcoal — $49

Walmart: Chalk or Charcoal — $49

Deal: Receive a $25 coupon for Walmart.com when you buy a Home or Home Mini from Walmart

Target: Chalk or Charcoal — $49

As an added bonus, Google is throwing in a free Home Mini for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers for a limited time. Not a bad deal!

Google Home Max deals, pricing, and availability

Google Home Max, Google’s biggest and best Home device with machine learning capabilities, might give Apple’s HomePod a run for its money. The new high-powered speaker won’t be available everywhere, though — Google says it’s initially coming to the U.S. in December with more countries to follow.

Google Store: Chalk or Charcoal — $399 (coming soon)

Best Buy: Chalk or Charcoal — $399 (coming soon)

If you’re aware of any other Google Home deals out there, be sure to leave a comment below to let us know!

