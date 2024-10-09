iFixit's latest tool makes iPhone 16 battery removal so easy, you'll be shocked

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus introduce a new adhesive that ejects the battery when subjected to an electric shock.

iFixit is now selling alligator clips and a compatible adapter for those replacing the battery at home.

The $11 tool requires a separate USB-C PD power source that can output 9 or 12 volts.

Apple tweaked how battery replacements work with the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. To make its non-Pro models more repairable, the company introduced a new adhesive that reacts to electric shocks. This allows iPhone 16 users to eject the battery by simply applying no more than 30V on the specified spots. To help users execute it safely, iFixit is now selling an $11 tool, dubbed VoltClip, designed specifically for the iPhone.

iFixit’s VoltClip is a two-part utility that can help iPhone 16 and 16 Plus users replace the battery at home. The product consists of a 12V DC adapter and alligator clips. Notably, users will need a separate USB-C PD power source that can output 9V or 12V, as that’s not included in the package. While Apple suggests applying up to 30V, limiting the tool to 12V potentially makes it safer — albeit slower.

Once shocked, the adhesive will automatically detach the iPhone 16 battery, allowing users to remove it easily from the device. The adhesive will then stick to the new battery after you apply some pressure on it. iFixit offers a detailed guide on performing the entire procedure, but we advise you to seek a professional if you’re unsure how this works.

While the current-gen Pro iPhones miss out on the new battery adhesive, Apple could expand its availability to all iPhone 17 models next year. It’s not uncommon for the company to try out new changes with select variants before fully embracing them.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments