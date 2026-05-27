Valve wants you to pay up to $300 more for the nearly three-year-old Steam Deck OLED

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The Steam Deck OLED is back in stock, but at prices up to $300 higher than before.

The 512GB Steam Deck OLED now costs $789, while the 1TB configuration will run you $949.

The hikes might cast a grim outlook for Steam Machine and Steam Frame pricing later this year.

High demand for memory and storage is leading to higher component prices across the board, and consumers have felt the effects those rising costs throughout the start of 2026. Earlier this year, the Steam Deck OLED went out of stock at its then-current prices of $549 for the 512GB model and $649 for the 1TB variant. The original Steam Deck LCD sold out for good, as Valve confirmed the 256GB model was no longer in production. Now, the Steam Deck OLED is back in stock, but its return comes with a price tag you probably can’t afford.

The Steam Deck OLED is available to ship in three to five days from the Steam Store, albeit at a much higher price than before. Retail prices for the Steam Deck OLED are $240 or $300 higher, based on the configuration. The 512GB Steam Deck OLED now costs $789, up from $549. The 1TB Steam Deck OLED sees an even higher price jump, as the handheld now retails for $949, up from $649.

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The two Steam Deck OLED configurations are almost identical outside of the SSD capacity, but the 1TB model includes an upgraded carrying case with a removable liner, an exclusive startup movie, and a keyboard theme. The 512GB version includes a basic carrying case and a Steam profile bundle, but none of the above extras.

When the Steam Deck OLED first sold out in February 2026, Valve added a footnote to the product page that confirmed the handheld “may be out-of-stock intermittently in some regions due to memory and storage shortages.” This note has been removed now that the Steam Deck OLED is widely available again with increased prices.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Steam Deck OLED turns three years old in November, and prospective buyers might find it difficult to justify paying for an aging PC gaming handheld at these prices. A Steam Deck 2 is still in the works, according to Valve.

Those looking for an affordable Steam Deck could consider purchasing Valve’s certified refurbished Steam Deck models, which start at $319 for the 256GB, LCD version of the handheld. These devices have the same warranty as a new Steam Deck, but there’s no telling how long they’ll be available in certified refurbished condition.

As the Steam Deck OLED gets a major price hike, we’re looking ahead to Valve’s upcoming product roadmap for 2026. The gaming giant plans to release a Steam Machine gaming PC, a Steam Frame wireless VR headset, and a Steam Controller. We don’t know how much the Steam Machine or Steam Frame will cost, but the Steam Deck OLED rising in price by as much as $300 certainly doesn’t offer a positive outlook.

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