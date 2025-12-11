HUAWEI takes on Samsung with global launch of Mate X7 foldable

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Mate X7, FreeClip 2, MatePad 11.5 S, and Watch Ultimate Design premium smartwatch globally.

The Mate X7 foldable offers top-tier IP59 durability, but the global variant has a smaller battery than the Chinese version.

Pricing and availability dates for the new products have not been announced yet.

At an event in Dubai today, HUAWEI has globally launched the new Mate X7 foldable, MatePad 11.5 S tablet, FreeClip 2 earbuds, and Watch Ultimate Design smartwatch, bringing its ecosystem of products to markets beyond China.

HUAWEI Mate X7

The Mate X7 is one of the top competitors to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in China, and now HUAWEI is bringing its foldable to the global stage.

The big upgrades on the Mate X7 over its predecessor, the Mate X6, are the improved IP ratings and a new telephoto camera. The Mate X7 also features a slightly larger 6.49-inch outer display with a resolution of 2,444 × 1,080 pixels and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, along with an 8-inch inner display with a resolution of 2,416 × 2,210 pixels and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Both displays are 1-120Hz LTPO displays and support 1440Hz PWM dimming. The Mate X7 is also lighter at 236g.

The Mate X7 features IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion and high-pressure jets, although care must still be taken to avoid dust. Either way, it’s a significant improvement over the Mate X6’s IPX8 rating and the Fold 7’s IP48 rating. HUAWEI has also improved the durability of its foldable, with enhanced drop resistance, impact resistance, and bend resistance compared to the previous generation.

The rear telephoto camera on the Mate X7 now features a 50MP, f/2.2, RYYB sensor with OIS for 3.5x optical zoom, compared to the 48MP, f/3.0 sensor on the Mate X6, which could provide 4x zoom. The rest of the camera setup remains the same: there’s a 50MP RYYB primary camera with an f/1.49 – f/4 variable aperture and OIS, a 40MP ultrawide-angle RYYB camera with f/2.2, and a second-generation color sensor. The cover display and the inner display also sport an 8MP camera each.

The global version of the Mate X7 features a smaller 5,300mAh battery, compared to the 5,600mAh battery on the Chinese variant. You still get 66W wired and 50W wireless charging through proprietary chargers.

The Mate X7 will be available globally in three colors: Brocade White, Nebula Red, and Black. Sales start at €2,099 (~$2,470).

HUAWEI FreeClip 2

The HUAWEI FreeClip 2 is the successor to the company’s FreeClip open-ear earbuds, which were launched in 2023 and are designed for all-day wear.

One of the best features of these earbuds is that they are right-left agnostic, so you no longer need to check for L or R symbols when putting them on, as the earbuds will automatically set themselves as the right-left pair.

FreeClip earbuds consist of three components: the Comfort Bean, which sits outside the ear, the Listening Ball, which sits on the ear, and a C-shaped bridge that connects the two. The new FreeClip 2 are smaller, have a softer C-bridge, and have better compatibility across wider ear types.

Each earbud weighs 5.1g. The charging case is also smaller and lighter, but battery life has increased, with the earbuds now lasting for nine hours of playback, while the charging case extends the total time to 38 hours. A 10-minute charge will provide three hours of playback. The case can be charged via USB-C or wirelessly. The FreeClip 2 earbuds are IP57 rated, while the case is IP54 rated.

For audio, the FreeClip 2 features 10.8 mm, dual-diaphragm drivers with an improved low-frequency response, promising twice the bass of its predecessor. HUAWEI is also employing a “soundfield anti-leakage algorithm,” which is said to generate “reverse” sound waves through the outer vents to minimize sound leakage.

The HUAWEI FreeClip 2 will be available in four colors: Blue, White, Black, and Rose Gold. Sales open at €199 (~$235), beginning January 21.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S (2025)

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S (2025) features an 11.5-inch 2.8K LCD (with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,840 pixels in a 3:2 aspect ratio), an adaptive refresh rate of 30Hz – 144Hz, and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

There’s also a Soft Light Edition, which features a coating on top of the display for anti-glare and anti-reflective properties, making the tablet easier to use in sunlight and under strong lighting. The Soft Light Edition also boasts of being easy to write on, retaining a paper-like frosted feel, and a scratching sound.

The MatePad 11.5 S features a unibody design that is 6.1mm thin and weighs 515g. HUAWEI has utilized patented cavity antenna technology to ensure that network performance remains top-notch.

The tablet also features a large 8,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, with a 40W adaptor included in the box. It also comes with a 13MP front and 8MP rear camera.

The HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard and the new HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro complement the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S.

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S will be available in two colors: Wild Green and Space Gray. Starting January 15, HUAWEI will sell you MatePad 11.5 S for €479 (~$565), or €529 (~$625) for the matte-screen Soft Light Edition.

HUAWEI Watch Ultimate Design HUAWEI is refreshing the Watch Ultimate Design with a new Royal Gold Edition, featuring an industry-first rare-earth purple ceramic bezel paired with 18K gold, a zirconium-based liquid metal case, and a purple-gold titanium alloy strap.

This kind of luxury demands a premium price tag, and you’ll pay a hefty €3,299 (~$3,875) to strap this wearable on your wrist. Sales begin on January 15.

Editor’s note: We’ve updated this article with pricing information. We’re still waiting for additional availability details, and will add those when we learn more.

