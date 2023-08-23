How to watch La Liga in the USA

Lionel Messi may be tearing it up in the MLS, but he spent a decade doing it in Spain first. La Liga, Spain’s premier soccer league, is renowned for its thrilling matches, world-class players, and iconic clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. With the increasing popularity of Spanish football among American fans, many are seeking ways to watch La Liga in the USA. If you’re one of them, here’s a comprehensive guide to help you catch all the action.

Starting in 2021, ESPN acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream La Liga games in the USA. Every game is available on ESPN Plus, while select high-profile games, including the much-anticipated El Clasico, will be televised on ESPN’s cable channels such as ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

For hardcore fans in the US, ESPN Plus is the obvious choice for La Liga coverage. Every single La Liga game of the 2023-2024 season will be shown live, with the option to enjoy them accompanied by either English or Spanish commentary. The service is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. That’s not bad for dozens of games each month, and you’ll also have access to some English competitions, the Dutch Eredivisie, and the German Bundesliga. ESPN Plus comes as part of the Disney Plus Bundle subscription.

If you don’t want to spring for a separate subscription, you may be able to catch some of the La Liga action through one of your current cable packages. Some of the bigger games will be featured on channels like ESPN and ESPN 2, which come as part of many services such as FuboTV and DirecTV. The high monthly costs of these providers don’t make it worthwhile forking out to catch certain games when ESPN Plus is an option, but the matches are a nice bonus if you’re already subscribed.

La Liga offers a packed schedule, with many games played consecutively, allowing fans to indulge in a full day of Spanish football. Here’s a typical schedule for La Liga matches: Friday: 2:45 pm EST and 11:45 am PST

2:45 pm EST and 11:45 am PST Saturday: 7:30 am/10:15 am/12:30 pm/2:45 pm EST and 4:30am/7:15 am/9:30 am/11:45 am PST

7:30 am/10:15 am/12:30 pm/2:45 pm EST and 4:30am/7:15 am/9:30 am/11:45 am PST Sunday: 6:30 am/10:15 am/12:30 pm/2:45 pm EST and 3:30 am/7:15 am/9:30 am/11:45 am PST

6:30 am/10:15 am/12:30 pm/2:45 pm EST and 3:30 am/7:15 am/9:30 am/11:45 am PST Monday: 2:30 pm EST and 11:30 am PST Check out Laliga.com to get a full rundown of the upcoming fixtures. For even more top-level European soccer, we also have a guide on how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

