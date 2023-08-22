How to watch the German Bundesliga in the USA

The German soccer season is never short of drama. Bayern Munich scored in the 89th minute of the last game of the 2022-23 season to snatch the title and maintain their dominance of the top division. With marquee signing Harry Kane already amongst the goals in the opening weekend, they will take some stopping. There’s also growing American interest with stars like Gio Reyna and the Aaronson brothers showcasing their talents in the league, so there’s no better time for US fans to tune in. If you’re wondering how to watch the Bundesliga in the USA, we’ve got you covered.

QUICK ANSWER The primary broadcaster for Bundesliga in the USA is ESPN Plus. Select matches are also available on ESPN and ESPN 2. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Where to watch German Bundesliga in the USA

What time is the Bundesliga?

Where to watch the Bundesliga in the USA

ESPN holds the broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga in the United States, with games available on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Plus, and ABC.

The best place for Bundesliga streaming in the USA is on ESPN Plus, with the channel set to broadcast every single Bundesliga game of the 2023-2024 season. The service is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. It’s not a trifling amount, but it’s a bargain if you’re planning to catch two or three games every weekend, and you’ll also be able to watch the English Football League and FA Cup, the Dutch Eredivisie, and La Liga. If you have the Disney Plus Bundle subscription, ESPN Plus is thrown in as part of the package.

For those who don’t have an ESPN Plus subscription, select matches are also broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN 2. These channels are available on most cable packages and streaming services like FuboTV and DirecTV. Many of these services are much more pricey than ESPN Plus, and given that you don’t get as many top-tier German games, it’s more of a bonus for those already subscribed and with a passing interest in the league. ESPN Plus is the obvious choice for the connoisseur.

Bundesliga matches are primarily played on weekends, with the occasional midweek fixtures. Given the time difference, here are the most common kickoff times for the Bundesliga season when streaming from the USA:

Friday: 2:30 pm EST and 11:30 am PST.

Saturday: 8:30 am/11:30 am EST, 5:30 am/8:30 am PST.

Sunday: 8:30 am/10:30 am EST, 5:30 am/07:30 am PST.

For a detailed list of Bundesliga fixtures and to stay updated with any changes in the schedule, you can visit the ESPN website.

If that isn’t enough European soccer to get your fix, you can check out our guide on how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

