How to use ChatGPT to make money: Is it really possible?

ChatGPT has only been around for a year at this point, but the world is still finding new uses for it seemingly every now and then. Whether it’s planning a vacation itinerary or drafting an email, the chatbot can solve personal problems with ease. But could it also generate a revenue stream? It’s certainly possible if you have a bit of spare time on your hands since the AI cannot do all of the work for you. So in this article, let’s explore a few ways in which you can use ChatGPT to make money.

Create and sell a website or app

ChatGPT coding sample ChatGPT coding instructions

How many small businesses in your area have a website or any online visibility? Chances are not that many. Using ChatGPT, you can automate most of the work involved in creating a website with just some basic knowledge of programming. What’s more, the chatbot can also fix bugs and analyze any errors you may come across.

Of course, you can’t expect to build complex apps using ChatGPT alone. For example, you probably won’t find much success building a custom online ordering system for a restaurant. However, ChatGPT can code a beautiful showcase website with images, business hours, customer testimonials, and other important information. And if you get stuck along the way, just ask for help as pictured above. All in all, it should take just a few hours to get up and running.

Use ChatGPT to solve business problems and make money

Trip.com

Small and medium-sized businesses often need help processing large amounts of data in a way that’s easily understood. You can use ChatGPT to solve many of these problems by asking the chatbot to write Excel formulas and macros to create automated reports. Once you get the hang of the basics, start listing your services on freelancing platforms like Fiverr.

It doesn’t need to end there either. If someone needs to simply edit a video, you can use ChatGPT plugins to get most of the way there. Likewise, you can use the Show Me plugin to convert dense paragraphs of text into flowcharts and other pretty diagrams. Simply knowing how to approach a particular data problem and solve it within minutes can be a valuable skill and an easy way to make money with ChatGPT.

Social media marketing

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

With X (formerly Twitter) now sharing advertising revenue with its users, it’s now entirely possible to earn a passive income via text-based social media. ChatGPT can help write engaging tweets, come up with ideas for Instagram posts, and even storyboard short videos for TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

For example, you could ask ChatGPT to create a script for an Instagram Reel promoting a product or service. Modern AI chatbots can do reasonably well at mimicking human speech as well as aspects like humor so the results should hold up in the context of social media. Likewise, you’ll likely find that ChatGPT can suggest relevant hashtags when it’s provided context about the post. All of these tasks can help build a brand or following without spending hundreds of dollars on a dedicated social media management team.

Write and publish your first eBook ChatGPT can’t write an entire novel for you since you’ll likely run into the chatbot’s character limit pretty quickly. That said, it can definitely help with ideas, characters, world building, and other important aspects of story development. Whether you’re looking for ways to plug a plot hole or find a way to tie up loose ends, ChatGPT can act like a writing companion throughout.

Back in February 2023, Reuters reported how one author already found moderate success using ChatGPT to make money. The author in question used ChatGPT to write a 30-page illustrated children’s book, which he then sold for $2.99 on Amazon’s Kindle store. If you’re planning to go down a similar route, you may also want to check out AI image generators like Midjourney.

If you find that ChatGPT doesn’t bode well for the task, we’ve also experimented with several alternative AI story generators. Some of them on the last have more features than ChatGPT, so you may want to use them instead.

Ask ChatGPT to help find your next job

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

While this approach won’t directly make you money, it’s worth mentioning nevertheless. As we’ve pointed out earlier, ChatGPT can write resumes and cover letters remarkably well. This means applying to various job boards and listings won’t take hours of your time. You can simply create a template and ask the chatbot to tailor it based on the job’s requirements.

Likewise, you can also ask ChatGPT to simulate a difficult interview. For example, a software developer may want to run through some problem-solving questions typically asked during interviews.

Of course, if you’re not interested in a new job yourself, you could also just enlist ChatGPT’s help to write someone else’s resume, cover letter, or LinkedIn profile. You’ll find plenty of freelancers offering this as a service on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr.

