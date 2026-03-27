6 ways I’m already using Android 17’s app bubbles to multitask better

Google has released Android 17 Beta 3, and with it comes one of the update’s most anticipated features — app bubbles.

Think of it as a cleaner evolution of Android’s older floating window system. You could technically create similar bubbles before using freeform windows, but the process was clunky. You had to open an app in a floating window from the recents screen and then minimize it to a bubble. It worked, but it wasn’t something most people would bother using regularly.

Think of app bubbles as a cleaner evolution of Android's older floating window system.

Android 17’s app bubbles fix that problem. The new system cuts out those extra steps and makes it much easier to create, use, and manage floating apps, turning it into a proper multitasking feature instead of a hidden trick.

Before getting into all the ways I used Android 17’s new app bubbles to multitask better, here’s a quick look at how the feature actually works.

How app bubbles work on Android 17 Beta 3

App bubbles let you keep apps floating on your screen and jump in and out whenever you need. They are quicker to handle, easier to manage, and honestly, just more fun to use.

Setting up app bubbles is pretty straightforward and intuitive. Right now, the feature only works on Android 17 Beta 3, so that’s the first thing you’ll need to start using it. You can also wait for the stable Android 17 rollout, in which case, this article should give you a good idea of how app bubbles will work for you in the future.

Here’s how you can make and manage app bubbles: Long-press any app icon and select the “bubble” option

The app opens in a small floating window that you can tap out of for it to show up as a floating bubble on your screen.

You can stack multiple bubbles on top of each other by repeating the process and creating new app bubbles.

When you tap a stack of bubbles, it expands into a small panel where you can switch between open bubbles, add more recently used apps to the stack, or dismiss a particular bubble to remove it from the stack.

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Managing bubbles is simple, too. You can just drag a bubble or a stack to the “X” button to remove everything at once. On foldables and tablets, these bubbles can sit in a taskbar-style layout, which makes them easier to access and organize.

6 ways I’m already using Android 17’s app bubbles to multitask better

1. Messages without leaving what you’re doing

This is probably the most obvious use case, but also the one you’ll use the most. If you’re scrolling Instagram or watching videos on YouTube, and a message comes in, you don’t have to switch apps anymore. Just open your messaging app in a bubble, send a quick reply, and jump right back in

2. Keep notes open while shopping

Online shopping usually means jumping between apps, screenshots, and mental math. With a notes open and Amazon in a bubble, you can keep checking items off your shopping list without constantly switching apps.

3. Watch videos and take notes at the same time

If you’re following a tutorial, a recipe, or an online lecture, switching apps can definitely slow you down. By putting your video streaming app in a bubble, you can keep a notes app open while the video plays underneath. You can quickly write things down, copy steps, or pause and resume without losing context.

4. Check Maps without interrupting chats

Maps apps usually take over your screen, which makes it annoying if you’re also trying to coordinate plans. With Google Maps in a bubble, you can quickly glance at directions, check traffic, and more while continuing to chat in whatever messaging app you’re using.

5. Plan trips without jumping between apps

Travel planning usually involves switching between Maps, browser tabs, and notes, which can get messy. With bubbles, you can keep Maps and notes open while browsing. You can check locations, save places, and compare options without constantly switching apps. It makes the whole process feel less chaotic.

6. Copy information with ease

With bubbles, you can keep the source app open in a small window while working in another app. This makes it much easier to copy, check, and paste information without having to repeatedly go back and forth. These are just some of the ways I’ve been using app bubbles since I downloaded Android 17 Beta 3, but the real appeal of the feature is how flexible it is. Once you start using it, you’ll probably find your own shortcuts and workflows, and that’s where it really shines.

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