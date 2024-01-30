The Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers a fantastic experience. These are high-end, capable handsets that compete only with the best smartphones out there. As convenient as these devices can be, turning them off can be a bit confusing for some. You can’t just press the power button anymore. Today, we will show you how to turn off the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Use the physical buttons

Gone are the days when you could simply press the power button on a smartphone to turn it off. In a confusing turn of events, modern devices now tend to use this button to launch Google Assistant, or in Samsung’s case, Bixby. Because of this, the power button is now known as the “side” button. If you want to turn off the Samsung Galaxy S24, you will need to use a button combination, instead. Simultaneously press and hold the side and volume down buttons for about 3-5 seconds. The power menu should appear. Tap on Power off. You can also opt to Restart the phone. Confirm by hitting Power off again.

By the way, make sure to press and hold this button combo. If you simply press and let go right away, this will take a screenshot.

Remap the side key While you can’t just turn off the Galaxy S24 with the side button alone, Samsung didn’t actually completely get rid of this function. You can revert to old ways by remapping the side button to trigger the power menu when pressed. Here’s how to do it: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Tap on Side button. Under Press and hold, select Power off menu.

Now, you can press and hold on the side button and select Power off > Power off to turn off the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Use the Quick Settings menu Samsung has included a handy power menu shortcut in the Quick Settings panel. It’s helpful if you prefer avoiding the use of hardware keys to turn off the Samsung Galaxy S24. Using two fingers, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings options. You can also use one finger and swipe down from the top of the screen twice. Tap on the power icon in the top-right corner. The power menu will appear. Select Power off. Confirm the action by hitting Power off again.

Ask Bixby! Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby, can also help you turn off the device! Wake Bixby by pressing the side key or saying, “Hi, Bixby.” Say, “turn off my phone,” “switch off,” or “restart my phone.” Bixby will present you with a couple of options: Power off or Restart. Make your selection. Bixby is the default digital assistant, but you can also use Google Assistant or Alexa if you prefer.

Perform a hard reset

Is your Samsung Galaxy S24 unresponsive? Don’t freak out just yet! It could be a simple software glitch that can be fixed by turning the device off and back on. Of course, the above methods might not work, so you might be forced to perform a hard reset, which is a forced reboot. Press and hold the side and volume down buttons for about 15 seconds. You should hold until you feel a short vibration and the screen turns off. If the hard reset is successful, you should see the splash screen and boot animation soon after, and the phone will turn back on.

FAQs

How do I restart a Samsung Galaxy S24? The easiest way to restart a Samsung Galaxy S24 is to simultaneously press the side and volume down buttons and select Restart. You can also use any of the methods above, but choose Restart instead of Turn off when asked.

How do I factory reset a Samsung Galaxy S24? You can factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S24 by going to Settings > General management > Reset > Factory data reset > Reset > Delete all. You may be asked to verify your identity throughout the process. If you want more methods and tips, take a look at our guide to factory resetting Android devices.

Why does my Samsung Galaxy S24 keep turning off? There could be multiple reasons why your Samsung Galaxy S24 keeps turning off. It is likely a software issue, though. You can try updating the software, trying a simple restart, or even performing a factory data reset. The Galaxy S24 is too new to identify any common issues, but you can follow our guide to Galaxy S23 problems and how to fix them. The fixes are likely to be the same.

