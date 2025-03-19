We got so used to powering off our devices using the power button that it’s now second nature. However, manufacturers are no longer implementing this method. It’s kind of confusing, and it’s almost like they don’t want us turning our smartphones off! If you got yourself Google’s new budget smartphone, today we’re here to tell you how to turn off the Pixel 9a!

How to turn off the Pixel 9a using the hardware buttons The simplest way to turn off your Google Pixel 9a is to use the hardware buttons. Just press the side and volume up buttons at the same time. This will pull up the power menu; select Power off or Restart.

By the way, this is Android’s universal method for turning off a smartphone. It will work with nearly all modern Android phones.

Remap the side button Do you often find yourself missing the old method for turning off your smartphone? Using a single button sure was convenient, and you’ll be glad to read this is still possible. You just have to dig into the settings a bit. Let’s guide you through remapping the side key to turn it back into a power button. Launch the Settings app. Go into System. Select Gestures. Tap on Press & hold power button. Pick Power menu.

Now, you can press and hold the side button, and this will bring up the Power menu.

Powering off a phone from the notification area If you prefer a software option, as opposed to using physical buttons, you can also launch the Power menu from the notification area. It’s an easy button to miss, so let’s show you where to find it. Swipe down to access the notification area. Swipe down again to display more options. Tap on the Power menu icon. It will be in the lower-right corner. Select Power off.

You can ask Gemini to turn off your phone Your Pixel 9a will come with Gemini enabled by default, but you can still go back to Google Assistant. Regardless of which one you use, you can simply ask Gemini or Google Assistant to turn off your phone.

Say “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google,” then tell it to “turn off the phone.” This will trigger the Power menu, from which you can select Power off.

If nothing happens, you may have ‘Hey, Google’ disabled. Here’s how to turn it on.

How to enable ‘Hey, Google’ on a Pixel 9a: Open the Settings app. Tap on Google services and preferences. It is labeled as your name. Hit the All services tab. Pick Search, Assistant & Voice. Tap on Google Assistant. Go into Voice Match. Ensure Hey Google is enabled.

How to force restart a Pixel 9a If your phone freezes or is not responsive, you can force the Pixel 9a to restart. This is known as a “hard reset” or “force restart.” This method is actually pretty simple, but it requires some patience.

Press and hold the side button for about 30 seconds. I am a bit impatient, so I prefer using the second button combination. You can also press and hold the side and volume up buttons for about 10 seconds. The screen will turn off, and the phone will restart.

FAQs

How do I get out of Safe Mode on the Pixel 9a? Ususally, a simple restart will get you out of Safe Mode. You can use any of the methods above. Try pressing the side and volume up buttons simultaneously, then select Restart or Power off. If this doesn’t work, here’s our guide for getting out of safe mode on Android.

How do I factory reset my Pixel 9a? You can factory reset the Pixel 9a straight from the settings. Just be aware that this will delete all your files, apps, and settings. Back up your phone if you can. If you still want to go through with this, go to Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset) > Erase all data. You’ll be asked for your PIN. Enter it, then confirm by selecting Erase all data again. For more details, check out our guide for factory resetting Android phones.

Can I track my Pixel 9a even if it is turned off? Don’t worry. Newer Google phones, such as the Pixel 9a, can be located using Find My Device even if the phone is turned off. Just be sure to be proactive and activate Find My Device before turning the phone off. Go to Settings > Security & privacy > Device finders > Find My Device, and enable Use Find My Device.

