As great as 5G can be for high-speed streaming and downloads, it’s also a potential battery drain, never mind the issue of blowing through a data cap if your carrier plan has one. Here’s how to disable 5G on a Samsung Galaxy S23, whether it’s an Ultra, Plus, or standard model.

QUICK ANSWER Open the Settings app. Go to Connections > Mobile Networks. You may also have to select a SIM. Select Network mode, then LTE/3G/2G.

How to turn off 5G on a Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Follow these steps: Open the Settings app.

Tap Connections , then Mobile Networks . You may also have to select a SIM if your device has more than one.

, then . You may also have to select a SIM if your device has more than one. You should see a Network mode option. Select it, then choose LTE/3G/2G. Note that some carriers, like Verizon, may not let you disable 5G. An app called Samsung Band Selection may be a way around this, but we haven’t had an opportunity to test it for ourselves, so try it at your own risk.

If you disable 5G you’ll usually be shunted to LTE, a.k.a. 4G. Carriers are phasing out 2G and 3G networks, since they’re too slow to handle the data modern phones, tablets, and smartwatches demand.

Comments