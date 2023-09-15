Showing is better than telling. This is why screenshots are so popular. It’s a convenient way to capture what you’re looking at and quickly share it with anyone. Today, we’ll show you how to take a screenshot on the iPhone 15.

How to take a screenshot on the iPhone 15

Apple

This is the most straightforward way to take a screenshot on the Apple iPhone 15. Go to the app or page you want to take a screenshot of. Press and hold the side and volume up buttons simultaneously. The iPhone 15 will take a screenshot. You can tap on the thumbnail to edit, customize, share, etc.

Ask Siri to take a screenshot

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Siri can help with everything, even taking screenshots! Go to the app or page you want to take a screenshot of. Activate Siri by saying “Hey Siri,” or pressing and holding the side button. Say, “Take a screenshot.” The iPhone 15 will take a screenshot. You can tap on the thumbnail to edit, customize, share, etc.

You can take a screenshot using AssistiveTouch Here’s another interesting way to take a screenshot. AssistiveTouch is meant to be an accessibility feature, but a lot of people use it for a bunch of things, including taking screenshots. Launch the Settings app. Go into Accessibility. Select Touch. Tap on AssistiveTouch. Toggle on AssistiveTouch. The AssistiveTouch button will show up on your screen. Under Custom Actions, tap on the action you want to use to take a screenshot. You can pick between Single-Tap, Double-Tap, and Long Press. Go to the page you want to take a screenshot of. Do the action you selected on the AssistiveTouch button. The iPhone 15 will take a screenshot. You can tap on the thumbnail to edit, customize, share, etc.

How to program the action button to take a screenshot Remember that Silent Mode switch on older iPhones? It’s gone! Apple replaced it with what it’s calling the action button. You can continue using it to turn Silent Mode on or off, or you can program it to do many other things. While taking a screenshot is not one of its native abilities, you can program Shortcuts to it, and there are Apple Shortcuts for taking screenshots.

First, you need to create an Apple Shortcut for taking a screenshot: Launch the Shortcuts app. If you don’t have it, download it from the Apple App Store. Tap on the + button in the top-right corner. Hit the Add Action button. Select Media. Under Device, select Take Screenshot. Tap on Done.

How to program your action button to run a Shortcut: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Action Button. Select the Shortcut option. Pick the shortcut you just created.

How to take a screenshot of a whole webpage on the iPhone 15 This is a bit of a hidden feature. Were you ever jealous of Android users and their extended screenshots? The iPhone 15 can create those too! Go to the page or app you want to screenshot. Take a screenshot. Tap on the Full Page tab. You can crop, edit, or share from here. Hit Done when finished.

FAQs

How big are iPhone 15 screenshots? Screenshots are the same definition as your phone’s screen. On the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, that is a 1,179 x 2,556 resolution. The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a 1,290 x 2,796 definition.

Where can I find my iPhone 15 screenshots? Your Apple iPhone 15 screenshots will be stored as pictures. You can find them by going to the Photos app and looking into your Recents album.

Do all iPhones take screenshots the same way? All modern iPhones take screenshots the same ways. Things can change with older iPhones, such as the ones with Touch ID or a home button. With those, you can press the home button and the power button.

Can I edit iPhone 15 screenshots? Screenshots are essentially just images. This means you can edit them, whether you want to use Apple’s stock editing tools or any other image editing software.

