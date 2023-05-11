How to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 7a

An image can say a thousand words. This is especially true if you’re trying to show something you’re looking at on your phone. Thankfully, there are many ways to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 7a. Today we’ll go over all of them, so keep reading to become a screenshot master. You can also learn more about the device by checking out our full Pixel 7a review.

How to take Pixel 7a screenshot with hardware buttons The most common method is using a combination of hardware buttons to take a screenshot. This will work on nearly all Android devices, and even on most modern iPhones. The Google Pixel 7a is no exception.

How to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel 7a using the hardware buttons: Navigate to what you want to capture on your Pixel 7a. Simultaneously press the Power and Volume Down buttons.

How to take a screenshot on the Pixel 7a using Recent Apps If you’re not a fan of button combinations, you can also use multiple software solutions to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel 7a. You can even use the Recent Apps overview to grab a screenshot.

How to take a Pixel 7a screenshot using the Recent Apps overview: Make sure the app you want to screenshot was recently used. Swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen. This will pull up the Recent Apps overview. Swipe left or right to find the app you want to screenshot. Once you find it, tap on the Screenshot button.

Ask Google Assistant to take a screenshot Google Assistant can do much more than you would imagine. We have a long list of the best Google Assistant commands, and we’re sure we’re only touching on a fraction of what’s actually available. Of course, it can also help you take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 7a.

How to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel 7a using Google Assistant: Navigate to the app or page you want to screenshot. Summon Google Assistant by saying, “OK, Google,” or by pressing and holding the Power button. Say, “take a screenshot.” Google Assistant will do as asked.

If the “OK, Google,” or “Hey, Google” hotwords aren’t working, it’s likely because the feature is disabled. Enable it by opening the Settings app and going into the Google option. Scroll to the bottom and select Settings for Google apps, then tap on Search, Assistant & Voice. Go into Google Assistant, then tap on Hey Google & Voice Match, and toggle on Hey Google.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on the Google Pixel 7a Not all screenshots need to be confined to what you can see on a screen. If an app or website can be scrolled, scrolling screenshots make it possible to elongate the screenshot to capture more screen real estate in a single image. This option will only work in scrollable sites or apps, so ensure you’re in one.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on the Pixel 7a: Navigate to the page you want to take a scrolling screenshot of. It must be a scrollable page or app, or the feature won’t appear. Take a screenshot using any method you prefer. They are all listed above. When the screenshot preview shows up, select the Capture more option next to it. Drag the edges to make the screenshot as long or wide as you wish. When done, hit Save.

How to record a video of your Pixel 7a screen If a picture can say a thousand words, a video can say… many more! Take things to the next level and record a video of your screen, instead of a static screenshot. This is super easy to do, and the Google Pixel 7a has a pre-installed screen recorder.

How to make a video recording of your Pixel 7a screen: Swipe down to display the notification area. Swipe down again to show more Quick Toggles. Tap on the Screen record toggle. If you can’t find it, tap the Pencil icon and drag Screen record to the active tiles section. Go back and select it. Select whether you want to Record audio and Show touches on screen. Then hit Start. After a quick countdown, the recording will start. Do your thing. When you’re ready to stop recording, swipe down to pull out the notification area. Hit Stop within the red Screen Recorder notification.

Where are screenshots saved? Taking a screenshot is great, but now it’s time to use it. Here’s how to find and share your new screenshots.

How to find screenshots on Google Photos: Launch Google Photos. Go into the Library tab. Select Screenshots. Screen recordings will be in the Movies folder.

How to find screenshots using a File manager: Launch your file manager of choice. I am using Google Files. Go into the Images folder. Tap on the Screenshots folder. Screen recordings will be in the Videos > Movies folder.

How to edit a screenshot on the Pixel 7a A screenshot is technically a regular image. This means you can edit it the same way you would any other photo. You’re likely already using Google Photos, so let’s show you how to use it.

How to edit a screenshot on a Google Pixel 7a: Launch the Google Photos app. Find and open the screenshot you want to edit. Tap on the Edit option. There are plenty of tools here. You can crop, fix exposure, enhance colors, erase, blur, and more. Make your edits and hit Save when done.

FAQs

Where are my Pixel 7a screenshots saved? Screenshots are stored in Images > Screenshots by default. If you’re using Google Photos, go to the Library tab and there will be a Screenshots folder there.

How many screenshots can I take? There is no limit to screenshots you can take, as long as they fit in your phone’s internal storage.

Can I take scrolling screenshots on the Google Pixel 7a? Google makes it very easy to capture scrolling screenshots on its devices, including the Pixel 7a. When you take a screenshot, and the page is scrollable, a Capture more option will appear after you take a screenshot. Go into it to create a scrolling screenshot.

Can I translate screenshots? You can translate text on any image using Google Lens, including screenshots. Just go to Google Photos, tap on the screenshot you want to translate, and tap on Lens. Pick the Translate option.

