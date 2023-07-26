Showing is better than telling, especially with a device with such great screen real estate like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. If you’re trying to figure out how to take a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you’ll be glad to hear the process is very simple. And thanks to Samsung’s improvements, there are many ways to capture your screen. Let’s tell you about them.

Take a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 using the hardware buttons

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This is the most universal way to take a screenshot. It works on pretty much any Android device.

How to take a screenshot using button combinations: Navigate to the page you want to screenshot. Press the side and volume down buttons simultaneously. Just don’t press and hold for long, as this will pull up the power options. A quick press will suffice.

You can use the Palm swipe gesture If you’ve used Samsung devices in the past, you may know of Palm swipe. This gesture makes it possible to take a screenshot by sliding the edge of your palm across the screen. This feature must first be enabled, though.

How to enable Palm swipe: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Tap on Motions and gestures. Toggle on Palm swipe to capture. Once you’ve enabled the gesture, simply go to the page you want to capture and swipe the side of your hand from side to side. This will take a screenshot.

Pull up the Assistant menu to take a screenshot The Assistant menu is a bit of a hidden feature, but it is great for devices with such a large screen. It provides a few great shortcuts for “hardkeys, gestures, and other common interactions.” Of course, this includes taking a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Because this is an accessibility feature, you must enable it first.

How to enable the Assistant menu: Go into the Settings app. Tap on Accessibility. Select Interaction and dexterity. Toggle on the Assistant menu. You’ll now see a floating button. Navigate to what you want to capture, tap on the button, and select Screenshots.

Use voice commands with Bixby or Google Assistant

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The good thing about Samsung devices is that they have access to a couple of digital assistants: Bixby and Google Assistant. Regardless of the one you’re using, you can use voice commands to take a screenshot.

Taking a screenshot with Bixby: Go to the page you want to capture. Say, “Hi, Bixby.” You can also press and hold the side button. Say, “Take a screenshot.”

Taking a screenshot with Google Assistant: Go to the page you want to capture. Say, “OK, Google.” Say, “Take a screenshot.”

Try Flex mode

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be used half-open, as shown in the image above. While this didn’t have much functionality in the past, Flex mode brought a set of tools to the bottom side of the screen, making the experience much more useful and interactive. Of course, this feature must also be enabled first.

How to enable Flex mode: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Hit Labs. Select the Flex mode panel. Toggle on the apps you want to be able to use Flex mode with.

Taking a screenshot using Flex mode: Navigate to what you want to screenshot. Fold the device halfway, at about a 90-degree angle. The bottom side of the screen will display a set of options. Select the Screenshot icon.

Use the Edge Panel to take a screenshot

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, like most other Samsung devices from the past few years, has access to the Edge Panel. There is a shortcut in there for taking screenshots, but you must enable it first.

How to enable the Tasks Edge Panel: Swipe out the Edge Panel. Tap on the Settings icon. Find the Tasks panel and tap on it to enable it. After enabling the Tasks panel, just go to the page you want to take a screenshot of. Pull out the Edge Panel, navigate to the Tasks panel, and tap on the Take Screenshots icon.

How to use Scroll Capture on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Sometimes what the screen shows doesn’t tell the whole story. This is where Scroll Capture comes in handy. It allows you to take a longer screenshot covering more of a page or app.

How to use Scroll Capture: Go to what you want to capture. Take a screenshot using any of the methods above. A screenshot toolbar will show up. Select the Scroll Capture icon. Tap on the screen when you want to stop scrolling.

Third-party screenshot apps work, too

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The beauty of Android is that you don’t have to be limited to what Samsung or any other manufacturer codes into your phone. There is a healthy list of third-party apps for just about anything out there. We have a list of the best screenshot apps, if you’re not happy with what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers.

Where to find your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 screenshots A screenshot is just like any image, so finding it will be a breeze.

Where to find your screenshots: Launch the Gallery app. Go into the Albums tab. Enter the Screenshots folder. Your screenshots will be in there!

FAQs

Which Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 screen will be used for capturing screenshots? When taking a screenshot, the system will capture whichever screen you are using at the time. This will be the case regardless of the method you use.

What is the resolution of my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 screenshots? Screenshots will have the same definition as your display. If you’re capturing the external 7.6-inch screen, it has a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812 pixels. The exterior display has a 2,316 x 904 resolution.

Can I edit my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 screenshots? Of course! Screenshots are technically just images. You can edit them as you would any other picture. You can use any of the best photo editing apps, but there is also an Edit button that shows up whenever you take a screenshot on Samsung devices.

Comments