How to see your liked and saved Instagram Reels
Reels are a popular feature of Instagram that lets users and brands make short and engaging videos to connect with their audience and attract new followers. Reels can be very addictive, and people can spend a lot of time watching them on the app.
Whenever you see a reel that you find enjoyable, Instagram gives you the option to like the Reel to show the content creator your appreciation. You can even save the reel to see it again sometime in the future. This article will show you how to see your liked and saved Instagram reels.
QUICK ANSWER
You can view all the reels you have liked on Instagram by going to Your Activity > Likes from Settings in your profile. You can also see a list of the reels you have saved by tapping Saved in Settings.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to find your saved Instagram Reels
Reels are a great way to pass the time, and you can spend hours scrolling through reel videos. But once you refresh your feed or close the app, finding a reel that you want to watch again is near impossible. This is where the option to save Instagram reels comes in handy. Follow the steps below to find out where your saved reels go:
- Open the Instagram app on your phone.
- Go to your profile by tapping the Profile icon on the bottom right of the screen.
- Tap the Hamburger icon (the three horizontal bars) on the top right of the screen.
- Tap Saved. This will show you a gallery of all the saved posts and reels and the collections in which you saved them. The default collection is All Posts, and all your saved reels will be available there.
Since Instagram stores both the posts and the reels in this collection, you will need to scroll a little to find the particular reel you are looking for.
How to find your liked Instagram Reels
Liking Instagram reels is an excellent way to show the content creators your love. The number of likes on a post often influences the creative direction a content creator may take in the future. Much like Facebook, you can view the reels you have liked in the past by following the steps below:
- Open the Instagram app on your phone.
- Go to your profile by tapping the Profile icon on the bottom right of the screen.
- Tap the Hamburger icon on the top right of the screen.
- Tap Your activity > Likes. You will see a gallery of all your liked posts and reels, sorted by newest to oldest.
There are also options to sort from oldest to newest, filter by date (last week, last month, past year, or a custom range), or filter by author. All these options are available on the top of the screen.
FAQs
No, no one except for you can see what reels you have saved. They are stored in your private collection which can only be accessed by you. Even the original author of the post won’t be notified if you save their post.
No, only you can see the complete list of all the reels you have liked on Instagram. But if someone comes across a reel that you have liked on their feed, you will be visible as one of the people who have liked the post.
There can be a whole host of reasons why you are not able to save reels on Instagram. You could have a faulty internet connection, which can be remedied by restarting the Wi-Fi on your device or rebooting your router. Your inability to save a video may be due to a glitch in your app. If that is the case, force quitting and restarting the app might solve the problem. Another thing you can try is updating the Instagram app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, which will install the latest version and also relevant patches that might resolve the issue. Sometimes, Instagram’s servers might be temporarily down due to an influx of requests or for maintenance. This might cause the app to lose some of its features or become unavailable entirely for a short period and might be a reason why you are not able to save reels. If that is the case, your best bet is to wait it out till the servers are back online.