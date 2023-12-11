How to see your liked and saved Instagram Reels

There can be a whole host of reasons why you are not able to save reels on Instagram. You could have a faulty internet connection, which can be remedied by restarting the Wi-Fi on your device or rebooting your router. Your inability to save a video may be due to a glitch in your app. If that is the case, force quitting and restarting the app might solve the problem. Another thing you can try is updating the Instagram app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, which will install the latest version and also relevant patches that might resolve the issue. Sometimes, Instagram’s servers might be temporarily down due to an influx of requests or for maintenance. This might cause the app to lose some of its features or become unavailable entirely for a short period and might be a reason why you are not able to save reels. If that is the case, your best bet is to wait it out till the servers are back online.