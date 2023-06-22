How to find saved and liked reels on Facebook

Facebook Reels is Facebook’s answer to the wildly popular short-form video app TikTok. With Reels, Facebook users can create and share their own 15 to 60-second videos with music and special effects, similar to Reels on Instagram. If you’ve saved or liked any Reels on Facebook, you may wonder how to find them. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll guide you through finding saved and liked Reels on the Facebook app and desktop. So, let’s get started and unearth those hidden gems you’ve bookmarked to watch later!

QUICK ANSWER To find your liked and saved reels on Facebook, tap your profile icon at the top right corner of any reel video, and select View saved or Liked reels. Finding saved or liked reels using the mobile app is much easier. KEY SECTIONS How to see saved Reels on Facebook

How to see liked Reels on Facebook

How to see saved Reels on Facebook Saved Reels are the videos that you have bookmarked to watch later. You can access your saved Reels on the Facebook app or desktop by following these simple steps:

On the Facebook app To save a Reel on Facebook, tap the three dots in the bottom corner of the video, then select Save Reel.

Then, to find your saved reels later, tap your profile icon at the top of any reel video and select View saved from your profile page.

On Desktop To save a reel on a desktop for later, click the three-dot icon at the top of a video and select Save Reel.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To find your saved reels, navigate to your profile page and select the Reels tab. Then, select Saved reels.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to see liked Reels on Facebook. Liked Reels are videos you have liked by tapping the thumbs-up button while watching them. Here’s how you can find your liked Reels:

On the Facebook app To Like a reel, tap the thumbs-up bottom on the video.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Then, to find your liked reels later, tap your profile icon at the top of any reel video and select liked Reel from your profile page.

On Desktop Finding your liked reels on the Facebook website is a little more complicated than on mobile. First, click your profile picture in the top right and select Settings & Privacy > Activity Log.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Then, select your Interactions from the left side and choose Likes and reactions to help narrow down your activity. You should see your most recently liked videos in the log activity on the right.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

FAQs

How do I save a Reel on Facebook? To save a Reel on Facebook, tap on the bookmark icon located below the video, and the Reel will be saved to your “Saved” tab.

Can I share saved Reels with my friends on Facebook? Yes, you can share your saved Reels with your Facebook friends by tapping on the “Share” button located below the video and selecting the friend or group you want to share it with.

How do I remove a Reel from my saved list on Facebook? To remove a Reel from your saved list on Facebook, open the Reel and tap on the bookmark icon again. This will remove the Reel from your saved list.

Can I download a Reel from Facebook? No, Facebook does not allow users to download Reels. However, you can share Reels on Facebook or save them to watch later.

Can I see who has liked my Reels on Facebook? Yes, you can see who has liked your Reels on Facebook by opening the Reel and tapping on the number of likes. This will show you a list of people who have liked the Reel.

Comments