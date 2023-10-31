Instagram posts, stories, and notes are meant to be shared with your friends, family, or followers. If you want to share your content with more people, Instagram Reels is a better solution. Are you trying to join the fun? How long can a Reel be on Instagram? Let’s tell you all about the subject.

How long can a Reel be on Instagram?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As mentioned in the quick answer above, Instagram Reels can be as long as 90 seconds. That is the maximum duration of a Reel, though. They can be shorter. You can make them a second or two if you wish.

How to post longer Reels on Instagram By default, Instagram Reels will limit you to 15 seconds. You’ll have to dig deeper into the settings to create 90-second clips. Let’s show you how to edit this setting. Launch Instagram Android or iOS app. Tap on the + icon to start creating a post. In the options near the bottom of the screen, select Reel. Pick the content you want to share or hit the Camera button to create new content from the app. Tap on the Length icon on the left side. It will read “15.” Select 30, 60, or 90. Or keep it at 15. Make your Instagram Reel, as you normally would.

How long should an Instagram Reel be? While you can make Reels that are as long as 90 seconds, it’s generally not a good idea to make them that long. That is, of course, unless the content you’re creating calls for such lengths, or is so interesting that it will keep people involved for that long.

Instagram Reels are meant to target short-form content viewers. It’s for people who want to view quick clips that get straight to the point. People who want longer videos usually don’t go to platforms like Instagram for it.

With that in mind, the most popular Reels seem to mostly be 15 or less. We would stick with anything between six to 15 seconds. Make them any longer, and you are more likely to bore your audience. As already mentioned, though, this is not a solid rule. Some content might call for longer clips.

How long do Reels stay on Instagram?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Unlike Stories, which disappear after 24 hours, Instagram Reels will not disappear after a day. Reels will stay on Instagram indefinitely, until you delete them. Now, whether they will remain relevant forever is another story.

FAQs

Are Instagram Reels deleted after 24 hours? No. Instagram Reels stay in your feed indefinitely, unless they are deleted by the creator.

Can you make Instagram Reels on a computer? No. You can only post or create Instagram Reels from the Android or iOS Android apps.

