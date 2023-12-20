Reversing a video on your iPhone can be a fun and creative way to spice up your social media posts or personal projects. However, you may not know how to do it since the default iMovie app (while having some amazing editing options) does not have this feature.

Fortunately, there are some easy solutions that you can use to reverse your videos in minutes. In this article, we will show you how to reverse a video on your iPhone using third-party apps, with step-by-step instructions for each.

While both the pre-installed iMovie and Photos apps currently don't have the functionality to reverse a video on an iPhone, you can use some tremendous third-party apps like CapCut, InShot, or Reverse Vid to do the job. You can also use online tools like Media.io or Ezgif to reverse a video without an app.

Can you reverse a video on an iPhone without an app?

How to reverse a video on your iPhone iPhone users do not have a built-in option to reverse videos, as the iMovie and Photos app do not have this feature. However, some tremendous third-party video editing apps can enable you to do this easily. So, don’t hesitate to explore these iOS apps and learn how to reverse a video on your iPhone without any hassle.

CapCut CapCut is a free, all-in-one video editing tool powered by AI. It allows you to create and edit high-quality videos and graphics on your iPhone. Apart from the ability to reverse videos, CapCut also includes advanced features like keyframe animation, slow motion, chroma key, and cloud storage. Follow the instructions below to learn how to reverse videos using CapCut: Download the CapCut app from the App Store and launch it on your iPhone. Tap Edit on the bottom left of the screen, then tap New project. Select the video to reverse from the gallery, and tap Add. Tap on the video timeline, and tap Reverse on the bottom bar. Wait for the process to finish, then tap the Export icon on the top right corner of the screen.

The reversed video will be saved to your device, and the app will also give you options to share it directly on your social media platforms. You can also select the video options like resolution, frame, and code rate by tapping the drop-down menu beside the Export icon before saving.

Reverse Vid: Video Reverser With Reverse Vid, you can easily reverse videos on your iPhone with its user-friendly interface and view the reversed video with the instant replay mode. You can also share your edited and reversed video with friends and on various social media platforms. However, a paid subscription is required to download the reversed video and unlock other features. Follow the steps below to learn how to use it: Download the Reverse Vid app from the App Store and launch it on your iPhone. You can either Choose from library, or Record new video. If you tap Choose from library, your gallery will open from where you can select an already recorded video. Tap Choose on the bottom right corner of the screen, then select the playback speed of your reversed video using the slider. Tap the Download icon on the top right corner of the screen to save your reversed video.

As mentioned, downloading requires you to unlock the premium tier of the app. It also unlocks options to add text and music to your reversed video. But the free version lets you easily view the video to your heart’s content.

InShot InShot offers many options, including presets, filters, transition effects, and reversing videos. It is mainly meant for quick editing and posting on various social media platforms. The only downside is that the software has ads, which you can only remove by upgrading to the premium version. The InShot video editor has a simple, clean, and easy-to-use interface. You can reverse your videos without hassle, even if you are new to it. So, if you want to know how to reverse a clip on an iPhone using InShot, follow the steps below: Download InShot from the App Store and launch it on your iPhone. Tap Video, then select the video you want to reverse from the gallery. Tap the Green check icon when you are done. Tap the Reverse option on the bottom bar and wait for the video to finish processing. Tap the Save icon on the top right corner of the screen, and select the Resolution, Framerate, and Format according to your preference. Tap Save when you are done.

The reversed video will be saved to your gallery. You can also share the video directly to social media sites like Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

Can you reverse a video on an iPhone without an app?

Sometimes, you might want to reverse your videos without installing an app on your iPhone because of storage problems. This might leave you wondering if you can reverse videos without an app.

The answer is yes; you can reverse a video on an iPhone without an app. Some online tools can help you flip your clips in a flash. For example, you can use Media.io or Ezgif to reverse a video on your iPhone. Both of these tools are free and easy to use.

FAQs

Can you play a video in reverse on an iPhone Yes, you can play a video in reverse on your iPhone after you have reversed it using one of the apps or online tools mentioned in this article. Save the video on your device and then play it from the Photos app.

Can you reverse a time lapse video on an iPhone Yes, you can reverse a time-lapse video on an iPhone using the tools and third-party apps mentioned in this article. You can’t do it using pre-installed apps like iMovie or Photos because they don’t have the option to reverse a video yet.

