10 best video editor apps for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2016.

In the era of digital storytelling, the demand for versatile and user-friendly video editing apps on Android has surged. From casual vloggers to aspiring filmmakers, these apps have become essential tools for unleashing creativity on the go. In this article, we’ll explore a curated selection of Android video editing apps that empower users with intuitive interfaces, powerful features, and the flexibility to transform ordinary footage into captivating visual narratives. Whether you’re a novice or a pro, there’s an app waiting to elevate your video editing game.

The best video editor apps on Android

ActionDirector Video Editor Price: Free /Subscription ($3.99/month or $14.99/year)

ActionDirector is one of the most popular video editing apps on PC. It’s also available on Android. It does the basics. You can import clips, edit them, and render the video. You can also do things like add your own music, trim and cut video, add text, employ slow motion, and more. It’s one of the few video editor apps that also supports 4K video. You’ll have to check and see if your device supports it, though. These features make it one of the better video editing apps out there.

Adobe Premiere Rush Price: Free /In-app purchases ($4.99 – $34.99 per item)

Adobe Premiere Rush is one of two above-average Adobe video editor apps. The other is Adobe Premiere Clip which is closer to a standard mobile video editor. Anyway, Adobe Premiere Rush is one of the newer video editor apps on the list and it’s quite good. It comes with a lot of must-have features, including cloud syncing, and some advanced editing tools. The app still needs some user interface work and some bug fixes, but it has a ton of potential. Plus, it’s included in the Adobe Creative Cloud subscription so it’s worth a shot if you use that service already.

CapCut Price: Free with in-app purchases

CapCut is a simple and effective video editor. It’s aimed mostly at TikTok creators, but you can use it for Reels and YouTube Shorts as well. It specializes in short-form video. There is an exhaustive supply of filters and templates you can use. They are used to emulate existing trends and some of the filters are just fun. You do get some more traditional video editing features like keyframe editing, slow motion support, the picture-in-picture function, and more. The best part is that the app didn’t bother us to pay for anything while we tested it out. There are in-app purchases according to Google Play, but we didn’t find them during our testing.

FilmoraGo Price: Free / $29.99

FilmoraGo is a video editor app by Wondershare. It’s easily one of the best video editor apps. This video editor packs a wallop. You can do the basics like trim and cut, render, and that kind of stuff. It also includes the ability to play in reverse, do square videos (1:1) for Instagram, and 16:9 videos for YouTube specifically. It also has support for things like slow motion, transitions, music, overlays, and more. There are in-app purchases that add to the power. However, most of the features are, in fact, free.

Funimate Video Editor Price: Free with in-app purchases

Funimate is one of the surprisingly popular, but not overly powerful video editor apps. It bills itself as being a great app for making music videos or simple videos out of the stuff you already have on your device. There are 15 video filters that you can play with and the creation process is fairly painless. This isn’t something you’d want to use on a serious video. It has things like video effects. However, it’s better for short little social media posts rather than actual video production. You can download it for free to try it out yourself.

GoPro Quik Price: Free/In-app purchases ($1.99 – $49.99 per item)

GoPro Quik is from a newer generation of video editor apps. It’s halfway decent if you need something simple. The way it works is you add up to 50 photos and video clips into the app. The app then analyzes them and spits out a short video from them. Quik contains about two dozen video styles and you can re-order and customize your video before you export it. It’s not nearly as powerful as something like Adobe Premiere Clip or PowerDirector, but not everyone needs something that intense. It’s free to download.

InShot Price: Free / $2.99 per month / $12.99 per year / $34.99 once

InShot is a super simple video editor with a heavy focus on things like filters, video trimming, and shorter videos. It has a reasonably simple timeline editor with multiple video and audio channels. You also get basic tools like cropping, a selection of music, and various other small things like fading in and out. Its toolset, sticker packs, speed controls, and other features make it great for things like YouTube, TikTok, and similar platforms. We also quite like how it has a single price tag alongside its subscription in case you want to go that route.

KineMaster Price: Free /Subscription ($9.99/month or $49.99/year)

KineMaster is one of the most powerful video editor apps available and also one of the first. You can do the basics as most of these other video editors can. However, this one includes multiple video, image and effect layers. Additionally, there are audio filters, chroma-key (for your green screen fans out there), various video effects, transitions, and more. It’s not as powerful as a full desktop editor. However, this gets much closer to the desktop editor than most other competitors. We would recommend this for actual video production (at least for stuff like YouTube). You can use it for free in trial mode for a while. However, you’ll need the $4.99 per month subscription to get everything forever.

PowerDirector Price: Free /Subscription ($6.99/month or $27.99/year for the first year)

PowerDirector is one of the most comprehensive video editor apps on this list. It comes with a ton of features, including quick editing tools, various effects and other tools, and it even comes with things like a collage maker and slow motion support. The interface is relatively easy to work with and it utilizes the classic timeline editor method. It should be more familiar for those who video edit often. It’s free to download and use, but you’ll need to get the premium version to get all the features. This is a for-real video editor, especially for larger screens like Chromebooks or tablets.

VivaVideo Price: Free /Subscription ($12.99/year)

VivaVideo is one of the exceptionally popular video editing apps. It works especially well for short clips for social media. The app uses a storyboard style of editing where you load clips, edit and trim them as needed, and then move on to the next segment. It includes over 200 video filters and various other effects, text input, and fast and slow-motion support. VivaVideo has a free version that comes with a watermark and a time limit for any given video. You can remove these restrictions by buying the pro version.

If we missed any of the best video editor apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

Comments