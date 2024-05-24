If you want to play mobile games in the cloud, now.gg has a ton of options available. Many of these are mainstream, popular games, as you can see in our list of the best now.gg games. And yes, Roblox is one of them. What are we waiting for? Let’s show you how to play Roblox on now.gg and get you building as soon as possible.

now.gg is a cloud-gaming platform focused on mobile games. It allows you to play mobile games on any device using a simple browser. You can access it with a computer, smartphone, tablet, and even an Xbox console, as it also has a browser.

Because it operates on a browser, through the internet, it requires no downloads of apps and files. The only real limitation is that it requires a relatively stable internet connection. now.gg recommends a 5Mbps bandwidth and less than a 40ms ping.

The experience is pretty great, too. It ran pretty well during our tests. It runs pretty smoothly. The platform also supports keyboards, mice, gamepads, and touch controls. The best part is that it’s free. It is ad-supported, though. And its ads are pretty annoying.

Should I create a now.gg account? We believe signing up for a now.gg account is crucial if you will be playing Roblox, or any other game, often. A now.gg account will allow you to save your progress. While some games, like Roblox, allow you to save your progress on their servers, having to sign into your account every time you play gets tiring very quickly. Especially if you get the security robot-checking puzzle, which I did. Roblox’s robot-checking puzzles take long!

Additionally, there are other benefits to logging into now.gg. It has social features, you can collect trophies, it’s possible to stream content, and more. And again, it’s free.

How to create a now.gg account: Open your browser and go to the now.gg website. Click on the profile icon, in the top-right corner. Click on Sign In. Enter your email and hit Continue. Enter your password and hit Create account. You’re in!

How to play Roblox on now.gg Now that you’re ready to start playing Roblox, let’s get to the specific steps for doing so! Open your browser and go to the now.gg website. Click on the search box and look for “Roblox.” Roblox will show up right under the search box. Click on it. now.gg will play an ad, and then the game will launch. Hit Sign Up or Log In. Follow the on-screen steps.

FAQs

How much does now.gg cost? now.gg is entirely free. There isn’t even an option to pay anything. That said, the website is ad-supported, and the ads can get a bit intrusive.

Can I block ads on now.gg? While not impossible, it is a bit complex to block ads on now.gg. The website will recognize you’re running an ad-blocker and ask you to disable it before you can game.

Which devices does now.gg support? now.gg can be accessed through any browser, so the platform works on any device that can access a browser. This includes any computer, smartphone, tablet, and even some gaming consoles.

Is Minecraft on now.gg? Sadly, Minecraft is not available on now.gg. However, now.gg supports sideloading Android apps. You can give that a try.

Is there a now.gg app for Android or iOS? The cloud gaming service now.gg doesn’t offer any apps for mobile or desktop. It is only available via a browser, by going to the now.gg website.

