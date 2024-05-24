The best now.gg games to try out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you an avid mobile gamer? With now.gg, you don’t even need to download them! You can play mobile games in the cloud, using any device. The platform’s portfolio of games is pretty healthy, too. Today, we’ll tell you all about now.gg and which are the best now.gg games you can play.

What is now.gg?

If you aren’t familiar with now.gg, this is a gaming platform that allows you to play mobile games in the cloud. You can launch it using any browser, on any device. It allows for playing on a computer, smartphone, tablet, and even on your Xbox, as it also has a browser.

You can use it without downloading any apps or files. Of course, you will need a good internet connection. This is a cloud gaming service, after all. now.gg recommends a 5Mbps internet bandwidth and less than 40ms of ping.

What makes now.gg so special is that the experience is pretty seamless. All you have to do is go to the now.gg website on any browser, and pick the game you want to play. It supports keyboards, touch controls, and even gamepads on titles that support it. If you sign into a now.gg account, you can even collect achievements and save your progress in a game. You can even create and share mods. It has social features, and you can stream or watch others while gaming.

The best part is that all of this is free. It is ad-supported, though, and there is no way to pay to remove advertising yet.

The best now.gg games Now that you know what now.gg is all about, it’s time to get gaming! Here are the best titles you can play.

Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale survival shooter games around. It usually occupies about 1.5GB of storage on your phone, so it’s great to see it available from now.gg. You can play it online without downloading anything. Battle it out online, customize your character, and do everything else you would normally do with the app, locally.

PUBG Mobile: Aftermath

If you’re a bigger fan of PUBG Mobile, you’ll be glad to read that it’s also one of the best now.gg games available. More specifically, you can play PUBG Mobile: Aftermath. Like Free Fire, this is a battle royale title. You’ll need to test your survival, strategy, and skills to be the last one standing. And it’s even nicer that you can play this one in the cloud, as it requires about 3GB of storage!

Roblox

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Minecraft is not available directly from now.gg, but the builders among you will love that the service does offer Roblox. If you have access to a simple browser, you can enjoy creating your own experiences and have fun with other user-created mini-games. It’s a really fun platform that has evolved how many interact online. We’re sure many of you will agree it’s one of the best now.gg games around, as it’s also one of the most popular games in existence.

Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos

It’s hard to talk about RPG games without thinking of the Final Fantasy franchise. This is one of the most popular game series in existence, especially if we’re focusing on role-playing games, and there is one title you can play on now.gg. Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos doesn’t exactly play like other Final Fantasy games. Instead, it is a massively multiplayer strategy game in which you will have to build a fantasy kingdom, gather resources, and battle it out with others to pillage more goods. Of course, it’s all based on the Final Fantasy XV universe.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars fans also get a single option on this list of the best now.gg games. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is an RPG game based on the Star Wars universe, a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. What’s really cool about this game is that it uses the turn-based battle system, which is becoming very rare in modern games, and we know many of you love. You’ll have to improve your characters, build a strong squad, and fight epic battles through the galaxy. You also have some flexibility, as you can fight on both the light and dark side. You can even play online, with or against others. Sounds fun, right?

EA Sports FC Mobile 24 Soccer

Whether you call it soccer or football, we won’t get into that argument here. Regardless, EA Sports FC Mobile 24 Soccer is definitely one of the best now.gg games around. This is the most popular sport in the world, after all, and it encompasses everything you love about it. You can participate in over 30 leagues, access over 15,000 players, and access 650+ teams. Those are insane numbers for a mobile game, and the graphics are pretty great. Of course, soccer is a group sport, and you can play with friends, too.

Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football

We know many of our readers are “American” football fans, so we couldn’t leave this sport out. Here’s Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football, and it’s definitely among the best now.gg games. Much like other EA SPORTS games, you get complete control here. Players can create their teams, manage their strategies, and compete in multiple ways. You can even control the weather and light settings, and play in real-life stadiums.

Need for Speed No Limits

Car fans need a good racing game, and it’s hard to beat the Need for Speed franchise. Need for Speed No Limits throws you in exhilarating races with fast, beautiful cars. But you don’t have to settle. You can purchase a wide variety of car models, which can be tuned to improve their performance, and you can customize their looks to match your style. It’s a racer’s dream, and we can confidently say it’s among the best now.gg games.

The Sims Mobile

Don’t you love playing The Sims? The Sims Mobile is one of the best now.gg games if you want to control the life of these characters, which you can create, yourself. You can lead your Sims’ lives however you please. Make career choices, build their houses, create relationships, and shape their styles. In fact, you can even play with other people, and go as far as having your character move in with theirs.

Among Us

Are you a crewmate or an impostor? We can try to find out, as this is also one of the best now.gg games available. The multiplayer social deduction game is super popular, simple, and fun. You and other colorful astronauts will be thrown in a space-themed location. Crewmates will have to finish certain tasks, while impostors will need to kill crewmates. Using social deduction and common sense, crewmates need to successfully identify impostors. Matches can get pretty heated, so get ready!

Flappy Bird

Yes, Flappy Bird is available now.gg! This game is super simple. There is a bird on the screen, and you can tap it to have it flap its wings and fly higher. If you don’t tap, it just falls, and you lose. The goal is to have it fly between as many Mario-styled pipes as possible.

While the premise is simple, the game is very hard, as well as addictive. It was one of the most popular games in the world, back in early 2014. The developer claimed that at one point he was making about $50,000 a day! Despite this insane amount of income, he took the app down, as he felt guilty about the level of addiction the game caused. But while it’s not in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store anymore, you can play it on now.gg!

You can sideload games! Get this: now.gg allows you to sideload games! This means you can play any game, really. Even if it’s not available straight from now.gg. Let’s show you how to do it.

How to sideload games on now.gg: Go to the now.gg website. Click on the search bar and start typing the name of any unavailable game. When the service finds nothing, it will provide a new option that reads Sideload & Play. Click or tap on it. The now.gg system will try to look for the game in a few third-party app stores or APK websites: Aptoide, APK Mirror, and APK Pure. It will automatically find the best option and redirect you. Once in, select the game or APK you want to use. Instructions will change depending on which site now.gg picked, but installing it will be pretty self-explanatory. After the app installs, launch the game.

This sideloading system seems to be a bit buggy. It didn’t always work for us, but it’s worth a try.

FAQs

Is there a now.gg app? The cloud gaming service now.gg doesn’t offer any apps. It is only available via a browser, by going to the now.gg website.

Is now.gg free? Yes, now.gg is entirely free. That said, it is ad-supported, and these ads can get pretty annoying after some time.

Can I use an ad-blocker with now.gg? These now.gg ads can be very annoying, so it makes sense to wonder if you can use ad-blockers with it. Sadly, now.gg doesn’t allow ad-blockers. You will have to disable it to continue playing.

Can I pay to remove ads on now.gg? Currently, now.gg doesn’t offer the option to pay to remove advertising.

Does now.gg support controllers? Yes, now.gg supports controllers, but the game also needs to support gamepads in order to use one. Here’s our list of the best Bluetooth controllers, if you need some help picking one.

