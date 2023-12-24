Do you want quick and easy access to the most frequently contacted people on your iPhone? If so, try the pin feature to keep your favorite contacts at the top of your contact list or messages app. This way, you can save time and effort from scrolling through your entire list of contacts whenever you need to call, text or video call someone.

In this article, we will show you how to pin contacts on your iPhone using the Contacts or Messages apps.

QUICK ANSWER You can pin contacts and group chats in the Messages app by either long-pressing the contact and tapping Pin or by tapping Edit > Edit Pins and then tapping the yellow Pin icon next to the contact. While there is no way to pin contacts in the Phone app, you can add them to the Favorites bar for easy access when texting or calling them. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to pin a contact on an iPhone

How to pin a contact in the Messages app

How to pin a contact on an iPhone While the iPhone doesn’t have a way of pinning contacts to the top of your Contact list, you can still add them to Favourites for quick and easy access when you want to call or text them. Follow the steps below to learn how to do it: Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Contacts on the bottom bar of the screen. Tap on the contact you want to add and tap Add to Favorites. Select whether you want to add a Message, Call, or Video shortcut. Your selection will determine what action will occur when you tap on the contact in the Favorites bar.

The contact will be added to the list, and you can access it by tapping the Favorites bar at the bottom of the screen in the Phone app. You can also add contacts directly from the Favorites bar by following the steps below: Tap Favorites on the bottom bar of the screen in the Phone app. Tap on the + icon on the top right corner of the screen, and then tap the contact you want to add. Select whether you want a Message, Call, or Video shortcut, and it will be added to Favorites.

How to pin a contact in the Messages app With the Messages app, iPhone users can pin their favorite conversations and group chats and keep them at the top of the app. This way, they can quickly text the people they talk to often. They can do this for up to nine text threads. Follow the steps below to learn how: Open the Messages app on your iPhone. Tap and hold the contact you want to pin, then tap Pin on the pop-up menu. You can also add or remove pinned contacts by tapping Edit > Edit Pins and then tapping the yellow Pin icon beside the contact to pin it. To remove an already pinned contact, tap the – icon.

