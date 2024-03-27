7 best dialer apps and contacts apps for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Dialer apps and contacts apps are a bit of a niche market. In most cases, the stock dialer and contacts app are more than good enough most of the time. However, there are times when it becomes necessary. Maybe your OEM dialer app has bug problems, or you want something different. We considered doing a separate list for contacts apps. However, generally speaking, one includes the other anyway, so it was easier to do one list. Here are the best dialer apps and contacts apps for Android.

We also recommend checking our list of the best call recorder apps for Android. A lot of those apps are dialers as well.

ACR Phone Price: Free / $2.99 per month / $11.99 per year

ACR Phone is a dialer app from the developer of ACR call recorder. They developed this app because dialers can record phone calls more easily than non-dialer apps. As a dialer app, it’s a pretty simple application. It has the usual stuff like contacts, contact search with the number pad, themes, and customization options. However, it also has some of the best call-recording functionality of any app on the list, making it truly functional.

The UI is a little less flashy than others on this list, but whether that’s good or bad is a matter of preference. Additionally, you need the APH Helper app installed by the same developer for call recording. You can get it in the Samsung Galaxy Store, HUAWEI’s App Gallery, and as a third-party download here. You need the APH Helper add-on to record calls; otherwise, the app works great.

Drupe Price: Free / Up to $19.49

Drupe is one of the most popular dialer apps on mobile. It features a modern, beautiful interface, a call recorder, a smart dialer, a call blocker, and methods to deal with duplicate contacts. It can even send GIFs to people when you call them, but both people need to have Drupe installed for that to work. The app covers all the basics and does much better than the stock app. It has the occasional bug, but nothing serious. It’s free to download for the most part. Some features require purchase via in-app purchases. This app also had a security issue earlier in 2018. It’s resolved now, but we still recommend treading with caution.

Vani Dialer Price: Free

Google Play Store

Vani Dialer provides a straightforward dialer interface, including access to recent calls and contacts, with customization options through themes and live wallpapers. Its standout feature is voice command functionality for hands-free call management, allowing users to answer or decline calls and activate loudspeaker mode with pre-set voice commands. While the basic dialing functions are accessible, an in-app purchase offers an ad-free experience, additional themes, and expanded voice command capabilities. This app enhances user convenience by integrating voice control for a seamless communication experience, catering to those seeking efficiency and personalization in their call handling.

Nextcloud Price: Free

Nextcloud is a self-hosted cloud service that can set up and host your cloud server. One of the many benefits of this is keeping your data off of the servers of large companies. One of the other things you can do is sync your contacts, calendar, and other stuff. You’ll need the DAVx app (Google Play), and some setup is involved. However, you can sync your calendar and contacts pretty easily. You can’t manage it like most other contacts apps on this list, but it works quite well for syncing your contacts somewhere other than Google for people who don’t want to do that.

Phone and Contacts by Google Price: Free

Google has pretty good solutions for both of these. Phone and Contacts are separate apps in the Play Store. The first is Google’s base dialer app. It gives you spam warnings and a caller ID; you can even search for nearby places in the app to get that location’s phone number. Meanwhile, the Contacts (Google Play link) is a basic but effective contacts app. You can save your contacts, back them up to your Google account, and restore them later on other devices. Android has this functionality built-in, but using the app from the front is nice. Some features include merging duplicate contacts, separating work versus personal numbers, and more. You can get Contacts at the link above or Phone at the button below.

Simple Contacts Pro Price: $0.89

Simple Contacts is, well, a simple contacts app. It requires no extraneous permissions, and it has no fancy tricks up its sleeve. It’s just a simple app for managing your contacts. You can also manage email contacts and events. There is also a dialer as well. That’s about all this app does, and that’s okay. Sometimes, you want to strip away the extra niceties and have a simple place to manage your contacts list. This app does that admirably. It’s also open-source and has no ads. There is a free version. However, it’s no longer under active development in favor of the premium version. Thus, if you want the actively developed version, it runs $0.89. We think that’s reasonable.

Truecaller Price: Free

Truecaller is among the most popular and powerful contact and dialer apps. It even works as an SMS app. It includes a laundry list of features for the dialer, contacts, and SMS portions of the app. That includes an SMS spam filter, call blocking, dual-SIM support, and more. It also boasts the best caller ID out there. The interface uses a basic Material Design. We’re not going to complain about that! The only real downside is the price. This is one of the only dialer or contacts apps with a subscription. The basic features are unnecessary, but the price is steep for our tastes.

If we missed any great dialer or contacts apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!

