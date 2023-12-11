Can you pause Instagram Reels? Yes, here's how

Reels have become a staple of Instagram over the years. Content creators and brands regularly make reels to engage their followers and widen their reach on the platform. Users of Instagram can sometimes spend hours just scrolling through the Reels.

One missing element while viewing Reels on Instagram is a dedicated pause button. This hinders what is otherwise an enjoyable experience. Whether you are watching Reels on a mobile device or desktop, this article will show you some ways in which you can pause Instagram Reels.

QUICK ANSWER While there may not be a button for you to pause an Instagram Reel, if you are on mobile, you can tap and hold the screen to pause. Once you stop holding, the reel will resume. On a desktop, you just need to click the center of the screen to pause and play.

How to pause Instagram Reels Instagram Reels are a great way to showcase your creativity and make short-form content for your followers. While Instagram does not yet have a dedicated button to pause Reels while you are viewing them, there is still a way to do it. Follow the steps below to learn how to pause Reels on Instagram if you are on mobile: Open the Instagram app on your phone. Tap the Reels icon on the bottom of the screen. You can scroll between Reels to find one you would like to watch. When you want to pause it, tap and hold the center of the screen. If you just tap the screen instead of holding it, it will mute the reel. The reel will resume from where you paused it when you let go.

If you are on a desktop, follow the steps below: Go to https://www.instagram.com/ on your preferred browser. Type your username/email and password, then click Log In. Click Reels on the sidebar. Scroll until you find a Reel you would like to view. Hover your cursor over the reel and click anywhere on the video to pause it. You can click on the reel again to resume when you want to.

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

